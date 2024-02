SINGAPORE: Philippine power producer First Gen Corp has issued a tender seeking a cargo of liquefied natural gas for its gas-fired power plants in Batangas province to be delivered in March.

The company is seeking the cargo on a delivered-ex-ship basis to be delivered between March 15-31, it said in a statement dated Monday.

Global LNG: Asia spot prices slip amid healthy stocks, Lunar New Year holiday

The award to the selected bidder is expected to be made on March 6.