AGL 31.77 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (3.15%)
AIRLINK 142.74 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.52%)
BOP 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.59%)
CNERGY 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.57%)
DCL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.94%)
DFML 49.78 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (4.67%)
DGKC 79.40 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.25%)
FCCL 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.53%)
FFBL 45.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
FFL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.35%)
HUBC 154.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.03%)
HUMNL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.37%)
KEL 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
KOSM 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.22%)
MLCF 32.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.08%)
NBP 59.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-2.32%)
OGDC 134.10 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.64%)
PAEL 23.77 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.51%)
PIBTL 5.73 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
PPL 112.25 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.84%)
PRL 24.69 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.77%)
PTC 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
SEARL 57.28 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.39%)
TELE 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
TOMCL 40.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2%)
TPLP 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
TREET 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
TRG 50.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.57%)
UNITY 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.08%)
WTL 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.68%)
BR100 8,278 Increased By 8.4 (0.1%)
BR30 26,697 Increased By 118.3 (0.45%)
KSE100 78,356 Increased By 73 (0.09%)
KSE30 24,819 Increased By 7.7 (0.03%)
Alleged hate speech against CJP: Post-arrest bail plea of anchorperson rejected

Recorder Report Published 04 Sep, 2024 06:38am

LAHORE: A sessions court on Tuesday rejected post-arrest bail plea of anchorperson Orya Maqbool Jan in a cybercrime case pertaining to alleged hate speech against the Chief Justice of Pakistan.

Earlier, the petitioner’s counsel argued that the case registered by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) was solely based on assumptions.

He said that the agency neither had any evidence nor any proof on record.

He said the investigation had been completed and there was not need to keep the petitioner behind bars. He, therefore, asked the court to grant bail to the petitioner Orya Maqbool.

However, a lawyer representing the FIA opposed the bail petition, saying ample evidence had been presented before the trial court against the suspect. The court after hearing both the sides rejected the bail plea.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

sessions court Orya Maqbool Jan

