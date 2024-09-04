Alleged hate speech against CJP: Post-arrest bail plea of anchorperson rejected

LAHORE: A sessions court on Tuesday rejected post-arrest bail plea of anchorperson Orya Maqbool Jan in a cybercrime case pertaining to alleged hate speech against the Chief Justice of Pakistan.

Earlier, the petitioner’s counsel argued that the case registered by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) was solely based on assumptions.

He said that the agency neither had any evidence nor any proof on record.

He said the investigation had been completed and there was not need to keep the petitioner behind bars. He, therefore, asked the court to grant bail to the petitioner Orya Maqbool.

However, a lawyer representing the FIA opposed the bail petition, saying ample evidence had been presented before the trial court against the suspect. The court after hearing both the sides rejected the bail plea.

