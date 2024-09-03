AGL 31.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.3%)
Sep 03, 2024

Gold prices firm

Published 03 Sep, 2024

KARACHI: The local gold prices on Monday remained stable with the global bullion value hovering near $2500 an ounce, traders said.

At the week open, gold prices remained steady at Rs262, 500 per tola and Rs225,051 per 10 grams due to the unchanged international gold bullion value at $2, 503 an ounce.

The domestic silver prices continued to sell at Rs2, 950 per tola and Rs2, 529.14 per 10 grams with global silver bullion available for $29 per ounce, traders said.

