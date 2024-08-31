BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from August 30, 2024
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- OGDCL discovers hydrocarbon reserves in Sindh
- Security forces kill 12 terrorists in Tirah Valley IBOs, says ISPR
- Finance ministry expects inflation to fall further to 9.5-10.5% in August
- Balochistan attacks conspiracy to sabotage SCO conference in Pakistan: Mohsin Naqvi
- Third successive decline: weekly SPI down 0.62%
- Strong winds cause damage in Karachi as storm system intensifies into Cyclone Asna
- Militant attacks delay launch of China-backed airport
- Minister says IPP deals won’t be altered unilaterally
