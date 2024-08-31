AGL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.61%)
AIRLINK 147.09 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.05%)
BOP 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
DCL 8.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
DFML 53.38 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (5.29%)
DGKC 77.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-2.41%)
FCCL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.35%)
FFBL 46.11 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.79%)
FFL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.73%)
HUBC 152.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-0.95%)
HUMNL 11.21 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.45%)
KEL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.45%)
KOSM 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.72%)
MLCF 32.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.97%)
NBP 60.65 Increased By ▲ 3.18 (5.53%)
OGDC 132.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.02%)
PAEL 24.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.37%)
PIBTL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
PPL 110.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.22%)
PRL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
PTC 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.99%)
SEARL 57.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-2.26%)
TELE 7.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 41.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
TPLP 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.62%)
TREET 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 51.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-2.49%)
UNITY 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
WTL 1.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,328 Increased By 4.5 (0.05%)
BR30 26,627 Decreased By -90.5 (-0.34%)
KSE100 78,488 Increased By 138.6 (0.18%)
KSE30 24,923 Increased By 37.5 (0.15%)
Aug 31, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from August 30, 2024
BR Web Desk Published August 31, 2024 Updated August 31, 2024 08:56am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • OGDCL discovers hydrocarbon reserves in Sindh

Read here for details.

  • Security forces kill 12 terrorists in Tirah Valley IBOs, says ISPR

Read here for details.

  • Finance ministry expects inflation to fall further to 9.5-10.5% in August

Read here for details.

  • Balochistan attacks conspiracy to sabotage SCO conference in Pakistan: Mohsin Naqvi

Read here for details.

  • Third successive decline: weekly SPI down 0.62%

Read here for details.

  • Strong winds cause damage in Karachi as storm system intensifies into Cyclone Asna

Read here for details.

  • Militant attacks delay launch of China-backed airport

Read here for details.

  • Minister says IPP deals won’t be altered unilaterally

Read here for details.

News briefing BR Refresher

Comments

200 characters

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

Rs1trn capacity payment made to 26 IPPs in 10 years

Credit to private sector: incorrect calculation?

Public debt stands at Rs71.2trn, Aurangzeb tells NA

Only 277 retailers have paid Rs503,632 under TDS so far

Govt threatens to further slash PSDP

Militant attacks delay launch of China-backed airport

Military launches strikes in response to attacks

Senate told: No military operation in Balochistan

Moody’s lifts long-term deposit ratings of 5 banks

Cheap electricity to industries: Punjab examining proposals to lay direct transmission lines

Read more stories