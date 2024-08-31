Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

OGDCL discovers hydrocarbon reserves in Sindh

Security forces kill 12 terrorists in Tirah Valley IBOs, says ISPR

Finance ministry expects inflation to fall further to 9.5-10.5% in August

Balochistan attacks conspiracy to sabotage SCO conference in Pakistan: Mohsin Naqvi

Third successive decline: weekly SPI down 0.62%

Strong winds cause damage in Karachi as storm system intensifies into Cyclone Asna

Militant attacks delay launch of China-backed airport

Minister says IPP deals won’t be altered unilaterally

