Security forces kill 12 terrorists in Tirah Valley IBOs, says ISPR

The security forces killed 12 terrorists in multiple intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in Tirah Valley of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the military’s media affairs wing said on Friday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), on August 28 and 29, the security forces engaged terrorists’ locations in the valley, where after an intense exchange of fire 12 terrorists were sent to hell.

“Security forces are conducting extensive IBOs in Tirah Valley of Khyber district on the reported presence of Khawarij. So far, 37 terrorists have been killed in these operations, while 14 terrorists have suffered serious injuries,” it added.

The military’s media wing added that these operations will continue “till peace in the area is restored and Khawarij are eliminated, as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.”

In a separate development, security forces killed five terrorists and injured three others during three IBOs in Kech, Panjgur and Zhob districts of Balochistan on Friday.

“In the backdrop of cowardly terrorist activities, targeting the innocent civilians in Balochistan on 26 August, the security forces are conducting extensive IBOs to hunt down the perpetrators of these heinous acts,” the ISPR said.

The army’s media wing further said that sanitization operations will continue until all perpetrators, facilitators and abettors of these atrocious acts are brought to justice.

The operations were carried out after at least 73 people were killed in Balochistan when terrorists attacked police stations, railway lines and highways on Sunday.

Rail traffic with Quetta was suspended following blasts on a rail bridge linking the provincial capital to the rest of the country. Militants also struck a rail link to neighbouring Iran, railways official Muhammad Kashif said.