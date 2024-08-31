AGL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.61%)
Militant attacks delay launch of China-backed airport

August 31, 2024

ISLAMABAD: The start of operations at a Chinese-funded airport in Balochistan province has been pushed back for a security review after last week’s deadly attacks by militants in the area, government and aviation sources said.

More than 70 people were killed in the coordinated attacks across Balochistan, where militants seeking the resource-rich region’s secession have been targeting government forces and projects being developed as part of the $65-billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Part of President Xi Jinping’s Belt and Road Initiative, the programme in Pakistan is also developing a deep-water port close to the new $200-million airport in Gwadar, a joint venture between Pakistan, Oman and China that is close to completion.

It is now time to end terrorism: PM Shehbaz says after Balochistan attacks

It will handle domestic and international flights, according to Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), and will be one of the country’s biggest airports.

The initial plan was for Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to inaugurate the airport on Aug. 14 alongside Chinese officials, but that was called off after an ethnic Baloch rights group started a sit-in protest, the officials said.

Following last week’s attacks, the deadliest in years, two officials at the CAA and two others in the Balochistan government told Reuters the start of flights would be delayed as authorities review security in the region.

“The Chinese already had concerns about the security situation, and the recent attacks will definitely cause more delay,” one senior provincial government official said, requesting anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter.

Asked about the delay and security concerns, China’s Foreign Ministry said: “China is willing to work with the Pakistani side to continue to do a good job in the relevant security work and ensure the safe and smooth progress of the corridor construction.”

