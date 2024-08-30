AGL 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.78%)
OGDCL discovers hydrocarbon reserves in Sindh

BR Web Desk Published 30 Aug, 2024 11:10am

Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), Pakistan’s largest exploration and production (E&P) company, announced the discovery of gas condensate reserves at Baloch-2 well located in district Sanghar, Sindh.

This discovery marks the first milestone in Sinjhoro block from Sembar Formation, said the listed company in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday.

“The joint venture of Sinjhoro block comprising Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) as operator with 76% working interest, Orient Petroleum (19%) and Government Holdings (Private) Limited (GHPL) (5%) has made gas condensate discovery at the Baloch-2 well in the exploratory zone of Sembar Formation, in Baloch Development and Production Lease (D&PL), Sinjhoro Exploration Licence, located in district Sanghar, Sindh,” read the notice.

Significant discovery of hydrocarbons in Attock

OGDCL in its notice informed that Baloch-2 well was spudded-in on February 24, 2024 and drilled down to a total depth of 3,920 meter TVD [true vertical depth] in Sembar Formation as an exploratory effort by OGDCL, with in-house evaluation and technical support from its joint venture partners.

“Based on the results of wireline logs interpretation, drill stem test-3 in the Sembar Formation has tested 6.8 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd) of gas and 388 barrels of condensate per day (bcpd) through choke size 32/64” at Well Head Flowing Pressure (WHFP) of 2180 Pounds per square inch (Psi),“ said the company.

In its notice, OGDCL informed that the Sembar Formation is known for its promising source potential and is widely distributed across the Middle and Lower Indus basin of Pakistan.

“The discovery not only confirms the untapped potential of the Sembar Formation but also opens a new play, paving the way for further exploration and development of hydrocarbon reserves in the Block.

“In addition to appraisal and development of Baloch 2, OGDCL is proactively planning to re-enter existing shut-in wells and swiftly develop the full potential of Sembar Formation,” it added.

Earlier this month, OGDCL commenced the production of tight gas from Nur West Well-1 located in Sindh.

