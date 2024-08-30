AGL 31.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.55%)
AIRLINK 147.01 Increased By ▲ 8.26 (5.95%)
BOP 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.57%)
CNERGY 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.02%)
DCL 8.78 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.28%)
DFML 50.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.4%)
DGKC 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1%)
FCCL 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.45%)
FFBL 44.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
FFL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.35%)
HUBC 153.46 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (0.89%)
HUMNL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
KEL 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.66%)
KOSM 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.56%)
MLCF 33.02 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.21%)
NBP 57.47 Increased By ▲ 4.47 (8.43%)
OGDC 132.67 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
PAEL 24.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PIBTL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
PPL 111.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
PRL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.26%)
SEARL 58.88 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.08%)
TELE 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.4%)
TOMCL 41.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.77%)
TPLP 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.19%)
TREET 15.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 53.00 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.15%)
UNITY 28.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.14%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.61%)
BR100 8,324 Increased By 20.8 (0.25%)
BR30 26,718 Increased By 186 (0.7%)
KSE100 78,350 Increased By 356.9 (0.46%)
KSE30 24,886 Increased By 123.4 (0.5%)
Aug 30, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-08-30

Tank and Lakki Marwat districts: KP cabinet approves 791 new vacancies

Recorder Report Published August 30, 2024 Updated August 30, 2024 07:45am

ISLAMABAD: The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Cabinet, on Thursday, approved 791 new vacancies for districts Tank and Lakki Marwat to enhance the capacity of the police force in the areas due to increasing incidents of terrorism.

An important meeting of the provincial cabinet chaired by Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur that took place at KP House in Islamabad discussed a 54-point agenda.

The 54-point agenda included several important issues especially enhancing governance and public welfare.

Besides, 16 new positions for prosecutor were sanctioned in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) to ensure more effective prosecution of terrorism cases.

The cabinet also approved the procurement of 10 more armoured vehicles for the police force.

In another significant move, the cabinet approved a draft law for overseas Pakistanis. The legislation includes a comprehensive mechanism to address the problems faced by overseas Pakistanis and their families, featuring an integrated grievance redressal system.

The chief minister will head the Overseas Pakistanis Commission, which will oversee the implementation of this law.

Moreover, the cabinet decided to organise Rahmatul-lil-Alameen conferences at the official level across the province.

These moots which will take place at provincial, divisional, and district levels, and will include Naat Khawani and recitation competitions, along with special sessions focusing on the life and teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

KP Ali Amin Gandapur CTD KP Cabinet KP districts Job vacancies police force KP police Lakki Marwat district Tank District vacancies

Comments

200 characters

Tank and Lakki Marwat districts: KP cabinet approves 791 new vacancies

Senate panel told: 75pc of PIACL shares up for bidding by October

Loss-making SOEs’ sell-off high priority: Aleem

Cases in courts: Ministries, divisions directed to work on ‘CAMS’

President raises min wage/gross salary of civil employees

Energy producers: Aurangzeb takes up payments issue with PQEPC team

After tariff fixation: KE will see no net impact from FCA, says regulator Nepra

BCA also pushed up: Moody’s upgrades Wapda’s CFR to Caa2

Two remittance incentive schemes: ECC approves revisions

Framework for ‘Domestic Systemically Important Banks (D-SIBs)’: SBP announces designation of D-SIBs for 2024

Rana-led panel to propose amendments aimed at clearly defining role of NEC

Read more stories