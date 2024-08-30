Tank and Lakki Marwat districts: KP cabinet approves 791 new vacancies

ISLAMABAD: The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Cabinet, on Thursday, approved 791 new vacancies for districts Tank and Lakki Marwat to enhance the capacity of the police force in the areas due to increasing incidents of terrorism.

An important meeting of the provincial cabinet chaired by Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur that took place at KP House in Islamabad discussed a 54-point agenda.

The 54-point agenda included several important issues especially enhancing governance and public welfare.

Besides, 16 new positions for prosecutor were sanctioned in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) to ensure more effective prosecution of terrorism cases.

The cabinet also approved the procurement of 10 more armoured vehicles for the police force.

In another significant move, the cabinet approved a draft law for overseas Pakistanis. The legislation includes a comprehensive mechanism to address the problems faced by overseas Pakistanis and their families, featuring an integrated grievance redressal system.

The chief minister will head the Overseas Pakistanis Commission, which will oversee the implementation of this law.

Moreover, the cabinet decided to organise Rahmatul-lil-Alameen conferences at the official level across the province.

These moots which will take place at provincial, divisional, and district levels, and will include Naat Khawani and recitation competitions, along with special sessions focusing on the life and teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024