Personal use of importer’s family: FBR exempts WHT on import of eye drops from France

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has exempted withholding tax on import of the medicines and eye drops from France required for personal therapeutic use of immediate family members of the importer.

In this regard, the FBR has issued an SRO 1320(I) 2024 here on Thursday.

According to the notification, the no objection certificate has been issued by the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination.

The exempted medicines included CYSTAGON 50 mg (960 Capsules) and Cystadrops Eye Drops (16 bottles) for a period of four months.

Under SRO 1320(I) 2024, in exercise of the powers conferred by sub-clause (i) of clause(12E) of Part IV of the Second Schedule to the Income Tax Ordinance,2001, the FBR has exempted withholding tax under Section 148 of the said Ordinance, on import of the medicines not exceeding the quantity mentioned thereof required for personal therapeutic use of immediate family members of the persons mentioned on the basis of no objection certificate issued by the Ministry of National Health Services.

