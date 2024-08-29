AGL 31.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.55%)
AIRLINK 147.01 Increased By ▲ 8.26 (5.95%)
BOP 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.57%)
CNERGY 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.02%)
DCL 8.78 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.28%)
DFML 50.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.4%)
DGKC 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1%)
FCCL 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.45%)
FFBL 44.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
FFL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.35%)
HUBC 153.46 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (0.89%)
HUMNL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
KEL 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.66%)
KOSM 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.56%)
MLCF 33.02 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.21%)
NBP 57.47 Increased By ▲ 4.47 (8.43%)
OGDC 132.67 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
PAEL 24.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PIBTL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
PPL 111.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
PRL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.26%)
SEARL 58.88 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.08%)
TELE 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.4%)
TOMCL 41.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.77%)
TPLP 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.19%)
TREET 15.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 53.00 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.15%)
UNITY 28.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.14%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.61%)
BR100 8,322 Increased By 18.7 (0.23%)
BR30 26,705 Increased By 173.4 (0.65%)
KSE100 78,350 Increased By 356.9 (0.46%)
KSE30 24,886 Increased By 123.4 (0.5%)
Aug 29, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

FO confirms India’s Modi invited to SCO meeting in Islamabad

  • Foreign Office says invitations to the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Council of Heads of Government meeting have been sent to all member country heads of government
BR Web Desk Published August 29, 2024 Updated August 29, 2024 05:21pm

The Foreign Office confirmed on Thursday that invitations to the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Council of Heads of Government meeting have been sent to all member country heads of government, including the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi.

“We have also received some confirmations,” Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch stated today at her weekly news briefing in Islamabad.

She stated that the conference is slated to occur in Islamabad on October 15–16.

Pakistan invites Modi to SCO moot

The invitation to India’s prime minister follows Pakistan’s rotation into the chairmanship of the CHG, the SCO’s second-highest decision-making body.

However, according to reports, it is unlikely that Modi would travel to Islamabad due to strained relations between India and Pakistan. Modi is likely to delegate a minister to represent India, as has been done in the past, the report added.

Traditionally, India has sent a minister to represent the country at CHG meetings. Last year, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar attended the CHG meeting in Bishkek.

During her briefing today, the Foreign Office spokesperson said that the right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people cannot be replaced by any other method.

She stated that resolutions passed by the UN Security Council make it very clear that a plebiscite overseen by the UN will be used to determine the ultimate resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir problem.

Pakistan to host SCO meeting in October 2024: Foreign Office

In response to a query, the spokesperson stated that Pakistan had no intention of holding discussions with the TTP.

She said the presence of terror groups including the TTP in Afghanistan is confirmed by multiple international reports including the United Nations.

She said we expect the Afghan authorities to take robust action against these terror groups and prevent their activities that endanger Pakistan’s security.

When asked about China Pakistan Economic Corridor, the spokesperson said it is a transformational project that has contributed positively and transparently to Pakistan’s national development. She said the corridor project enjoys support and popularity in all provinces and across the political divide in Pakistan.

She clarified that Pakistan’s total public debt relating to CPEC projects is a small percentage of its total debt. Moreover, she said, the public debt obtained from China has longer maturity periods with low interest rates.

The Spokesperson reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to provide full security to all Chinese nationals, projects and institutions.

Foreign Office TTP CPEC Mumtaz Zahra Baloch Azad Kashmir

Comments

200 characters

FO confirms India’s Modi invited to SCO meeting in Islamabad

Cyclonic storm likely to emerge along Sindh coast tonight or early tomorrow

Rupee weakens further against US dollar

Fauji Foundation wants to acquire controlling stake in Agha Steel Industries

No intention to tax imported solar panels, says Leghari

Pakistan needs to overcome ‘fear of debt restructuring’: Dr Murtaza Syed

Positivity returns to PSX, KSE-100 gains 357 points

5.4 magnitude earthquake jolts parts of KPK, Islamabad

NBP suffers massive Rs9bn loss in Apr-June 2024

PSX appoints Nadeem Naqvi as interim CEO

Read more stories