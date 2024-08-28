AGL 33.12 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (4.35%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from August 27, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 28 Aug, 2024 08:40am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • It is now time to end terrorism: PM Shehbaz says after Balochistan attacks

Read here for details

  • Govt received 0.8pc of budgeted non-project aid in July: EAD

Read here for details.

  • Two Pakistani startups included in Forbes Asia 100 to Watch 2024 list

Read here for details.

  • Federal cabinet approves merger, dissolution of 82 SOEs

Read here for details.

  • 25 terrorists killed, four soldiers martyred in Tirah Valley IBOs: ISPR

Read here for details.

  • Standard Chartered Pakistan’s profit marginally up YoY in 2QCY24

Read here for details.

  • JS Bank records 678% jump in consolidated profit in 2QCY24

Read here for details.

  • Bawany Air Products says will raise Rs6bn through rights issue

Read here for details.

