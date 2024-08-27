25 terrorists killed, four soldiers martyred in Tirah Valley IBOs: ISPR

Security forces have so far killed 25 terrorists in intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in the Tirah Valley of Khyber district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the military’s media affairs wing said on Tuesday.

According to a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the security forces launched extensive operations in August on the reported presence of terrorists in the Tirah Valley.

During the operation, four Pakistani soldiers also embraced martyrdom.

The ISPR said 11 terrorists were also injured in the operation, which targeted the Fitna-Al-Khwarij, as well as the so-called Lashkar-e-Islam and Jamaat-ul-Ahrar.

The operation resulted in the killing of Abu Zar, also known as Saddam, a key leader of the Khwaraj group.

The ISPR highlighted that security forces are achieving significant successes in operations against the Khwaraj group.

On Monday, security forces killed 21 terrorists in Balochistan during a clearance operation against militants behind multiple attacks across the province.

In a statement, the ISPR stated that 14 security personnel were martyred during clearance operations in Balochistan’s Musa Khel, Kalat, and Lasbela districts.

The military’s media wing stated that terrorists attempted to carry out several militant activities in Balochistan late Sunday night and on Monday morning.