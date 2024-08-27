DARE-RC initiates research grant cycle

KARACHI: Data and Research in Education - Research Consortium (DARE-RC) has marked the beginning of its first research grant cycle at a local hotel here on Monday.

The event was attended by key figures from academia, research organisations, government departments, the non-profit and development sectors, and independent researchers.

The DARE-RC programme is led by Oxford Policy Management, funded by the UK International Development, in partnership with the Aga Khan University Institute of Educational Development and Sight Savers. The focus of the event was to introduce the "Call for Application Cycle-1" for research grants, providing detailed information on eligibility criteria, grant requirements, and funding modalities.

Participants were briefed on the budget brackets for Small Research Grants (Rs14M to 34M) and Large Research Grants (Rs28M to 80M), as well as the expected duration for each category. Small research projects are expected to be completed within 6 to 12 months, with a possibility of extension up to 15 months, while large projects may span 12 to 18 months, extendable up to 20 months, depending on the scope and methodology.

Martin Dawson, Deputy Head of Mission, British High Commission Karachi reiterated the UK’s commitment to educational reform in Pakistan. He emphasised on the UK International Development’s focus on evidence based policy reforms in the education sector of Pakistan to address the critical challenges.

Dr. Dilshad Ashraf, Deputy Research Director of DARE-RC, highlighted the consortium’s research agenda, focusing on improving learning outcomes for marginalised children and developing resilient education systems.

Dr. Fauzia Khan Chief Executive Advisor School Education & Literacy Department (SELD) Government of Sindh appreciated the consortium’s work on evidence based policy reforms and offered full support from the SELD.

The event concluded with a Q&A session, providing an opportunity for participants to engage directly with the DARE-RC team.

