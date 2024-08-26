Aug 26, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from August 24 and August 25, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 26 Aug, 2024 08:48am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • 2 dead, 10 injured in firing near Karachi’s Golimar area

Read here for details.

  • At least 25 killed as bus falls into ravine in Azad Kashmir

Read here for details.

  • President, JUI-F chief discuss country’s political situation

Read here for details.

  • 12 pilgrims die after bus plunges into ditch on Makran Coastal Highway

Read here for details.

  • PM Shehbaz directs for third party validation of projects worth over Rs2 billion

Read here for details.

  • Finally, FBR reaches out to traders

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan invites Modi to SCO moot

Read here for details.

  • PD working on Reko Diq project transaction

Read here for details.

