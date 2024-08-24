President, JUI-F chief discuss country’s political situation

President Asif Ali Zardari met Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) President Maulana Fazlur Rehman at his residence in Islamabad on Saturday, Radio Pakistan reported. The meeting discussed overall political situation of the country.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and leadership of Jamiat Ulema Islam were also present in the meeting.

Some controversial legislation: PTI seeks JUI-F support

In a related development, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday sought the support of JUI-F cooperation to “bring the government to its knees” in the parliament.

A delegation of PTI senior leadership led by ex-NA speaker Asad Qaiser held a meeting with JUI-F chief at his residence, which was also attended by other senior JUI-F leaders.

Sources divulged that during the meeting with JUI-F supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the PTI leadership stressed the need for joining hands together in a bid to give the incumbent government a “tough time” in the parliament.

Both parties also emphasised the need to reduce the differences between the leadership and workers.