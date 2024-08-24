AGL 28.07 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (8.5%)
AIRLINK 135.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.46%)
BOP 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.25%)
CNERGY 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.56%)
DCL 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.53%)
DFML 41.48 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.92%)
DGKC 81.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.21%)
FCCL 22.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.36%)
FFBL 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.88%)
FFL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.93%)
HUBC 146.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.48%)
HUMNL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.13%)
KEL 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.48%)
KOSM 10.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-6.54%)
MLCF 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.74%)
NBP 52.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-2.35%)
OGDC 135.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PAEL 24.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.68%)
PIBTL 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
PPL 112.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.62%)
PRL 24.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.52%)
PTC 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.47%)
SEARL 59.58 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (2.81%)
TELE 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
TOMCL 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.97%)
TPLP 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
TREET 15.66 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.42%)
TRG 53.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.95%)
UNITY 27.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.31%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.26%)
BR100 8,360 Increased By 0.5 (0.01%)
BR30 26,292 Decreased By -108.5 (-0.41%)
KSE100 78,801 Increased By 8 (0.01%)
KSE30 24,995 Decreased By -27.5 (-0.11%)
Aug 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM Shehbaz directs for third party validation of projects worth over Rs2 billion

BR Web Desk Published 24 Aug, 2024 06:57pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday directed the relevant authorities to conduct third party validation of all the development projects worth of over Rs2 billion, Radio Pakistan reported.

Chairing a review meeting regarding Electronic Procurement, e-Pak Acquisition and Disposal System/e-PADS at the PM House, the prime minister directed the relevant authorities to ensure third party validation to make the grievances and concerns redressal system effective in relation to the procurement process.

ECNEC accords approval to 19 projects

The grievance redressal system with respect to procurement process should not be under the procuring agency, he said.

He also directed measures for amendments in the rules and regulations in this regard.

He said the government was taking measures to introduce transparent procedures for all types of government purchases.

The prime minister expressed anger over delay in implementation of the project and also showed concerns over its quality.

He also ordered to complete the project within a month.

Budgeted allocation for PSDP projects: Planning ministry authorises Rs507.98bn

In the meeting, the prime minister was also briefed on e-procurement. He was told that the e-procurement project was launched by Public Procurement Regulatory Authority in 2017 with World Bank funding worth USD 45 million.

The prime minister was informed that e-procurement had been implemented in 37 ministries and 301 procuring agencies of the federal government.

PPRA has so far trained some 8,988 officials of procuring agencies.

Furthermore, it was told that federal government’s e-procurement volume was about Rs1551 billion.

MoUs have also been signed with the governments of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Azad Jammu and Kashmir regarding e-procurement, the meeting was informed.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb, Minister for Economic Affairs Division Ahad Khan Cheema, Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik, PM’s Coordinator Rana Ihsaan Afzal and other relevant high officials.

Pakistan Economy Punjab government federal ministers Muhammad Aurangzeb PM Shehbaz Sharif Musadik Malik

Comments

200 characters

PM Shehbaz directs for third party validation of projects worth over Rs2 billion

At least 2 children killed, 14 others injured in Pishin blast

Nearly 300,000 Bangladeshis in emergency shelters after floods

Russia, Ukraine exchange 230 prisoners of war

PM forms steering body on Smeda

Revenue mobilisation: FBR constitutes reforms working group

Bodies of 28 pilgrims killed in Iran arrive in Pakistan

Roosevelt divestment: No FA appointment approval or decision from govt

Aurangzeb briefed about Turkish aviation strategy

Financing of Diamer-Bhasha project: Govt weighing different options

Read more stories