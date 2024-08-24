PM Shehbaz directs for third party validation of projects worth over Rs2 billion

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday directed the relevant authorities to conduct third party validation of all the development projects worth of over Rs2 billion, Radio Pakistan reported.

Chairing a review meeting regarding Electronic Procurement, e-Pak Acquisition and Disposal System/e-PADS at the PM House, the prime minister directed the relevant authorities to ensure third party validation to make the grievances and concerns redressal system effective in relation to the procurement process.

ECNEC accords approval to 19 projects

The grievance redressal system with respect to procurement process should not be under the procuring agency, he said.

He also directed measures for amendments in the rules and regulations in this regard.

He said the government was taking measures to introduce transparent procedures for all types of government purchases.

The prime minister expressed anger over delay in implementation of the project and also showed concerns over its quality.

He also ordered to complete the project within a month.

Budgeted allocation for PSDP projects: Planning ministry authorises Rs507.98bn

In the meeting, the prime minister was also briefed on e-procurement. He was told that the e-procurement project was launched by Public Procurement Regulatory Authority in 2017 with World Bank funding worth USD 45 million.

The prime minister was informed that e-procurement had been implemented in 37 ministries and 301 procuring agencies of the federal government.

PPRA has so far trained some 8,988 officials of procuring agencies.

Furthermore, it was told that federal government’s e-procurement volume was about Rs1551 billion.

MoUs have also been signed with the governments of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Azad Jammu and Kashmir regarding e-procurement, the meeting was informed.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb, Minister for Economic Affairs Division Ahad Khan Cheema, Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik, PM’s Coordinator Rana Ihsaan Afzal and other relevant high officials.