2 dead, 10 injured in firing near Karachi’s Golimar area

Published 25 Aug, 2024 08:33pm

Two people died while ten were injured in a firing incident near Karachi’s Golimar area on Sunday, police and rescue officials said.

Chhipa spokesperson Shahid Husain confirmed Business Recorder that two dead bodies along with 10 injured were shifted to Civil Hospital Karachi and Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

As per initial reports, armed clashes broke out between two groups after firing on a rally near Golimar, leading to a tense situation in the area.

Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah took notice of the incident and directed the immediate arrest of those responsible, according to a statement from CM house.

“We will not allow anyone to disturb peace in the city,” Murad Ali Shah was quoted as saying in the statement.

Meanwhile, Karachi Police in a statement said the situation had come under control in the area after a heavy contingent of Police and Rangers reached the scene.

