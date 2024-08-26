Aug 26, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
SkyElectric completes first phase of JET programme in Japan

Press Release Published 26 Aug, 2024 08:04am

KARACHI: Pakistan’s prestigious solar technology brand, SkyElectric has achieved a momentous breakthrough in the Japanese market by completing the first phase of the Japan Electrical Safety & Environment Technology Laboratories (JET) testing program, partially green lighting the brand’s entry into the Japanese market.

This success underscores SkyElectric’s unwavering commitment to product quality and service excellence, besides positioning the brand strongly in one of the most competitive and stringent global markets.

Founded in 2015, SkyElectric has been a trailblazer in Pakistan’s solar industry, introducing several pioneering innovations that have significantly altered the energy landscape in the country.

Sharing his thoughts regarding the achievement, Co-founder & CEO, SkyElectric, Amin Sukhera said, “The successful completion of the first phase of JET is a monumental achievement, which underscores the exceptional quality and reliability of our products. It emphasizes the technical excellence of our systems and the company’s unwavering commitment to meeting the highest international standards.

Pakistan Japan SkyElectric JET programme solar technology brand Solar company

