Pishin blast: Two children killed, two cops among 16 injured

QUETTA: Two children were killed and two policemen were among the 16 people injured when an explosive device planted in a motorcycle exploded at a main market, Surkhab Chowk, near the Deputy Commissioner Complex in Pishin City.

The official of the district administration said that a motorcycle bomb was detonated on the traffic policemen. The district administration had declared an emergency in the hospital to ensure medical assistance for the injured people.

After providing first aid, the injured were shifted to the trauma center in Quetta for further treatment. The injured were identified as Zar Muhammad, Abdul Ghaffar, Samiullah, Feroza Bibi, Izzatullah, Abdul Nafi, Muhammad Ismail, Rafiullah, Hafeezullah, Abdul Jabbar, and Abdul Qadar.

At least 2 children killed, 14 others injured in Pishin blast

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and the Bomb Disposal Squad had reached the incident site to collect evidence for a probe, the official said.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti had strictly condemned the bomb blast and expressed grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of young children in the explosion in Pishin.

In condolence of his message, he said, “The saboteur elements want to destroy the peace of the province, and the morale of our security agencies cannot be lowered by such cowardly acts.”

He said, “With the help of the people and the security forces, the menace of terrorism will be completely eliminated.”

CM Balochistan expressed his sympathy to the bereaved families of the martyred people in the Pishin bomb blast and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured while being ordered to provide the best medical facilities to the injured people in the incident.

The spokesperson for the Balochistan government, Shahid Rind, expressed deep grief over the loss of precious lives in the explosions that took place in Pishin and Nushki districts.

Shahid Rind said, “Subversive and anti-state elements do not deserve any concession, adding that terrorists are targeting innocent people to achieve their nefarious designs.”

He also instructed the officials of the health department that the best medical facilities should be provided to the people injured in the Pishin bomb blast.

NNI adds: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has strongly condemned the blast near Police Lines in Pishin district of Balochistan province. In a message, the Prime Minister expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of young children’s lives in the blast and sympathized with the bereaved family members of the martyred children.

Praying for swift recovery of the police personnel who sustained injuries in the blast, the Prime Minister directed the relevant authorities to ensure provision of the best possible medical care to them.

He also directed the authorities to identify and bring the perpetrators to justice, ensuring they receive exemplary punishment. He said the coward terrorists were not worthy of being called humans, for targeting innocent children.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed his commitment to continuing the fight against terrorism until uprooting of the menace. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has also strongly condemned the blast near Police Lines in Pishin and expressed sorrow over the incident in which two children lost their lives. He also extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

Mohsin Naqvi prayed for the swift recovery of the injured police personnel and other individuals. He said that those who target innocent children do not deserve to be called humans.

He reiterated the resolve that this war against terrorists and their facilitators will continue until their elimination. He added that it is a war for the survival of Pakistan and to provide a peaceful and secure Pakistan to future generations.

He further emphasized that the nation and security forces stand shoulder to shoulder in this war.