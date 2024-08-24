SAFA International Conference 2024: Message from Heshana Kuruppu, President South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA)

It is with great pleasure I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Pakistan (ICMA) that it hosting the SAFA International Conference 2024. This significant event, centered around the theme "Driving Sustainable Growth: The Role of Cutting-Edge Technologies," on the occasion of its 40 years celebrations, serves as a crucial platform for the global accounting and financial community to collaborate, innovate, and lead the way toward a sustainable future.

In a world where technological advancements are rapidly transforming industries, the role of accountants in fostering economic resilience and sustainability has never been more critical. This conference will provide invaluable insights into how we can leverage technology to enhance our practices, meet regulatory requirements, and contribute to the overall growth of our economies.

As we gather to discuss these important topics, I am confident that the collective wisdom and expertise of our distinguished speakers and panelists will result in meaningful outcomes that will benefit not only our profession but also the broader global community.

I wish the ICMA, the organizers, and all participants the very best for a successful and impactful conference.

