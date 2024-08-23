JUI to observe ‘day of gratitude’ today

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Thursday, while appreciating the role of the parliament and the Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan in Mubarak Sani case has announced to mark Friday (today) as a “day of gratitude” to celebrate the SC’s decision.

Addressing a press conference here, Maulana, while announcing to celebrate the day of thanksgiving today over the Supreme Court’s verdict in the Mubarak Sani case, said that no power in the world can conspire against the belief of finality of Prophethood.

The JUI chief congratulated the Muslim Ummah, the nation and the religious parties on this great achievement.

He said that his party has organised a public gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan, Lahore on September 7, 2024, to mark the golden Jubilee of Parliament’s decision of declaring Qadianis non-Muslim.

He said that on September 7, 1974, the National Assembly unanimously passed a resolution and amendment declaring Ahmadis and Lahoris as a minority. Today, the entire nation is celebrating the Golden Jubilee of this decision at Minar-e-Pakistan, Lahore.

He emphasised that the day will be commemorated as a “day of victory”, adding that the Supreme Court’s ruling has further amplified the significance of this Golden Jubilee. “The people of Pakistan will now participate with renewed vigour and a victorious spirit,” he remarked.

Fazlur Rehman reaffirmed, “No power in the world can conspire against the belief in the finality of Prophethood (PBUH), nor will their conspiracies succeed. This is the unanimous voice of the entire nation. While we recognise their human rights, it is essential that they acknowledge and abide by Pakistan’s Constitution.”

He also noted, “If any citizen, anywhere in the world, rebels against their country’s Constitution, they forfeit their civil and human rights.” He added that he was unable to understand what was the problem with the Western world in respecting the laws made by the Pakistani Parliament.

Maulana expressed his gratitude once more to the Supreme Court and parliament, highlighting that both the government and opposition were united on this issue. “Religious parties have always shown solidarity on this matter, and today, they have demonstrated it once again,” he said. When asked about Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, Fazlur Rehman praised him, stating, “We must commend and appreciate the positive role he has played today.”

He said that this is the unanimous voice of the nation, we recognise their rights and it is also necessary for them to recognise the constitution of Pakistan. It is strange that these people do not even recognise themselves as minorities. And they do not believe in the Constitution of Pakistan.

He said that the religious parties convinced the Supreme Court regarding the decision, then the Supreme Court deleted all objectionable clauses and the Supreme Court has announced the final decision of Mubarak Sani case.

In response to a question, the JUIF chief said that Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa showed generosity, there was a debate on why and how this happened, but he showed a positive attitude today. Maulana said that his party and other petitioners along with the nation should appreciate and pay tribute to the Chief Justice of Pakistan for settling the matter once and forever. He said that Muslims across the board have unanimous thinking about the thoughts of the Qadianis regardless their status, adding that a person sitting at such a high position accepts that he is a human being, can make mistakes and is ready to correct it, then it is enough to accept his notion.

He said that a South African court has also ruled against Qadianis, this shows that even the judges of the South African court have studied the basic principles of Islam before giving such a decision against their believes.

A large number of supporters of various religio-political parties had gathered outside the Supreme Court building and were also present in the Red Zone. Following the Supreme Court decision they peacefully dispersed chanting slogans in jubilation.