In focus: Maulana Fazlur Rehman and alliance navigation

Born on June 19, 1953, in Dera Ismail Khan, Maulana Fazlur Rehman is a well-known figure in Pakistani politics. He hails from a politically influential family as his father Mufti Mahmud served as the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

He actively participated in the 1980s Movement for the Restoration of Democracy (MRD), which sought to overthrow General Zia-ul-Haq’s military rule.

Currently, he holds the position of president in the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F), one of the country’s major religious and political parties. Moreover, Maulana Fazlur Rehman served as the president of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), a coalition of political parties that played a crucial role in the successful no-confidence motion against then-Prime Minister Imran Khan in 2022.

From 1988 till 2018, Fazlur Rehman served in the National Assembly through either direct election or party representation. He was also Leader of the Opposition from 2004 to 2007.

Rehman has developed a reputation for having a relationship with the Afghan Taliban. He reportedly expressed Pakistan’s security concerns to Afghan authorities during a recent visit to Afghanistan.

His party maintains a vast network of Islamic seminaries throughout KP and other regions, and it frequently uses this network to galvanise its members.

He has been vocally critical of the PTI chief Imran Khan for many years, and he was instrumental in bringing together parties to secure a vote of no confidence against his government in 2022.

His role in the PDM solidifies his political prominence, indicating that he will continue to play a crucial role in the years ahead.