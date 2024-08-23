Dar congratulates new Iranian FM

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Thursday congratulated his Iranian counterpart Seyed Abbas Araghchi on assuming the office.

In a statement on X, Dar also desired to working closely with him to further deepen bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Iran.

“My profound felicitations to Seyed Abbas Araghchi @araghchi on becoming Iran’s Foreign Minister. It bears testimony to his nation’s trust in him to steer the country’s foreign policy. I look forward to working with him closely to further deepen bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Iran. He has all our best wishes,” he stated.

