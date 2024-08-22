AGL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (8.05%)
Pakistan

2 children killed, 5 injured as gunmen target school van in Attock, Punjab

  • Driver also injured as Pakistan president, Punjab CM offer condemnations
BR Web Desk Published August 22, 2024 Updated August 22, 2024 11:56am

At least two children were killed and five injured on Thursday after gunmen opened fire at a school van in Dheri Kot, Attock, Aaj News reported.

The injured children, aged between 10 and 12, were shifted to nearby hospital. The driver of the school van was also injured in the incident.

The Attock police reached the site of the incident, while raids were being carried out to arrest the suspects.

President Asif Ali Zardari strongly condemned the incident.

“Targeting a school van is very cruel and shameful act. The perpetrators of the attack should be taken to the task,” he said.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz also expressed deep sorrow over the incident and directed Rawalpindi commissioner to submit a report immediately.

The CM also instructed that the injured be provided with the best possible medical care.

