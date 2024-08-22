Pak-Bangladesh Test series: official broad casters named

LAHORE: The two-match Test series between Pakistan and Bangladesh at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium is being broadcasted live on A-Sports, Ten Sports and PTV Sports and will be live-streamed on Tamasha, ARY ZAP and Tapmad in Pakistan.

T Sports (Bangladesh), TrillerTV+ (Continental Europe, Australia, New Zealand and the Caribbean), Tamasha (India and Sub-Saharan Africa), Cricbuzz (MENA and South East Asia), Willow (North America), ARY Digital and TNT Sports (United Kingdom) and Sports Central (Rest of the World) are broadcasting matches internationally.

The first match is being played from August 21 to 25 while the IInd Test is scheduled from 30th August to 3rd September.

A PCB spokesman said that in addition to the Bangladesh Tests, Tamasha has also won live-streaming rights in the Pakistan region for the three-match Test series against England at home in October. England’s tour to Pakistan will commence with the series opener on 7th October followed by the second and third Test beginning on 15th and 24th October, respectively.

Aamer Ejaz, Chief Digital Officer of Jazz said, “Tamasha remains the flag-bearer of sports streaming in Pakistan particularly cricket, tapping into our nation's enduring passion for the game. We're excited to partner with PCB to digitally broadcast the home Test series against Bangladesh in August, and against England in October. This partnership is testament to our commitment to bring convenient and accessible entertainment to Pakistani users at all times.”

Salman Naseer, PCB Chief Operating Officer said, “We are delighted to partner with our official broadcasters for the Test series between Pakistan and Bangladesh, commencing the start of the 2024-25 home international season. This collaboration ensures that fans both locally and internationally will experience every moment of the action. We are also pleased with the key addition of Tamasha for the live-streaming rights of our three Tests against England and are grateful for their support in ensuring comprehensive coverage of Pakistan cricket.”

Moreover, the PCB has unveiled the ticket prices for the second Test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh set to take place at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from 30th August to 3rd September.

Continuing with the pricing structure from the first Test, tickets for the premium enclosures – Miran Baksh, Sohail Tanvir, and Yasir Arafat – will be available for Rs200. VIP enclosures, including Imran Khan and Javed Miandad, will be priced at Rs500 on weekdays and Rs600 on weekends.

For an enhanced match experience, fans can opt for the Gallery pass, which includes lunch and tea, priced at Rs2,800. The Platinum box, which also includes lunch and tea, is available for Rs12,500. Additionally, a full hospitality box can be reserved for Rs200,000.

