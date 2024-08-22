AGL 25.60 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (8.47%)
AIRLINK 134.13 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.19%)
BOP 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
CNERGY 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.28%)
DCL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (6.15%)
DFML 41.47 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.4%)
DGKC 81.99 Increased By ▲ 3.74 (4.78%)
FCCL 22.45 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (4.91%)
FFBL 44.51 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (2.91%)
FFL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.65%)
HUBC 147.10 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.63%)
HUMNL 10.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
KEL 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.44%)
KOSM 11.48 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.23%)
MLCF 34.14 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.83%)
NBP 51.75 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.5%)
OGDC 135.45 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.16%)
PAEL 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.4%)
PIBTL 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.81%)
PPL 113.34 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.66%)
PRL 25.07 Increased By ▲ 2.34 (10.29%)
PTC 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.79%)
SEARL 57.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.05%)
TELE 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.16%)
TOMCL 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.36%)
TPLP 8.56 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.39%)
TREET 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.67%)
TRG 53.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.11%)
UNITY 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (7.5%)
BR100 8,369 Increased By 88.6 (1.07%)
BR30 26,364 Increased By 361.2 (1.39%)
KSE100 78,822 Increased By 560.9 (0.72%)
KSE30 25,063 Increased By 173.9 (0.7%)
Aug 22, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports Print 2024-08-22

Pak-Bangladesh Test series: official broadcasters named

Muhammad Saleem Published August 22, 2024 Updated August 22, 2024 10:18am

LAHORE: The two-match Test series between Pakistan and Bangladesh at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium is being broadcast live on A-Sports, Ten Sports and PTV Sports and will be live-streamed on Tamasha, ARY ZAP and Tapmad in Pakistan.

T Sports (Bangladesh), TrillerTV+ (Continental Europe, Australia, New Zealand and the Caribbean), Tamasha (India and Sub-Saharan Africa), Cricbuzz (MENA and South East Asia), Willow (North America), ARY Digital and TNT Sports (United Kingdom) and Sports Central (Rest of the World) are broadcasting matches internationally.

The first match is being played from August 21 to 25 while the second Test is scheduled from 30th August to 3rd September.

A PCB spokesman said that in addition to the Bangladesh Tests, Tamasha has also won live-streaming rights in the Pakistan region for the three-match Test series against England at home in October. England’s tour to Pakistan will commence with the series opener on 7th October followed by the second and third Test beginning on 15th and 24th October, respectively.

Aamer Ejaz, Chief Digital Officer of Jazz, said, “Tamasha remains the flag-bearer of sports streaming in Pakistan particularly cricket, tapping into our nation’s enduring passion for the game. We’re excited to partner with PCB to digitally broadcast the home Test series against Bangladesh in August, and against England in October. This partnership is testament to our commitment to bring convenient and accessible entertainment to Pakistani users at all times.”

Salman Naseer, PCB Chief Operating Officer, said, “We are delighted to partner with our official broadcasters for the Test series between Pakistan and Bangladesh, commencing the start of the 2024-25 home international season. This collaboration ensures that fans both locally and internationally will experience every moment of the action. We are also pleased with the key addition of Tamasha for the live-streaming rights of our three Tests against England and are grateful for their support in ensuring comprehensive coverage of Pakistan cricket.”

Moreover, the PCB has unveiled the ticket prices for the second Test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh set to take place at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from 30th August to 3rd September.

Continuing with the pricing structure from the first Test, tickets for the premium enclosures – Miran Baksh, Sohail Tanvir, and Yasir Arafat – will be available for Rs200. VIP enclosures, including Imran Khan and Javed Miandad, will be priced at Rs500 on weekdays and Rs600 on weekends.

For an enhanced match experience, fans can opt for the Gallery pass, which includes lunch and tea, priced at Rs2,800. The Platinum box, which also includes lunch and tea, is available for Rs12,500. Additionally, a full hospitality box can be reserved for Rs200,000.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PCB Test series Pakistan vs Bangladesh official broad casters

Comments

200 characters

Pak-Bangladesh Test series: official broadcasters named

Sectors declared as industry: ECC seeks report on status of concessions

Intra-day update: rupee stable against US dollar

Talks with IMF moving in right direction: Aurangzeb

Tax on subsidy: ECC accuses FBR of ‘overreaching’

Engro Corp’s quarterly profit down 61%, clocks in at Rs5.07bn in Apr-Jun

Pakistan’s ‘zombie power sector sucking the blood out of healthy firms’: Atif Mian

PIA, Discos, Roosevelt Hotel: PC Board gives approval to appointment of FAs

Mujeeb met his fate: PM

Tiered pricing system: Gas tariff hike spared 66pc of consumers: Musadik

Rs151bn ‘irregular’ payment to KAPCO: CPPA-G seeks audit para settlement

Read more stories