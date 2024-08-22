Prices of various pulses, rice decline

FAISALABAD: District Administration has reduced the prices of various pulses and rice up to Rs 57. Deputy Commissioner Capt Nadeem Nasir (retd) said that the price of pulse mash (non-washed foreign) has been reduced from Rs 510 to Rs 453.

Similarly the price of pulse mash (washed) reduced from 530 to Rs 479, the price of dal mash (washed) decreased by Rs 51 per kg. He further informed that the one kg price of pulse moong has also decreased up to 29 rupees.

Likewise white gram price reduced by Rs 8 and new price is Rs 256 per kg, basmati super kernel rice price reduced by Rs 6, the new price will be Rs 234 per kg. The deputy commissioner held the meeting of the traders of grain market and appreciated their co-operation.

He directed the price control magistrates to implement the new reduced prices of pulses and rice in letter and spirit. He said that strict action to be taken against profiteers and seal their shops for overcharging.

