Sri Lankan shares drop for third straight session

Sri Lankan shares inched lower for a third straight session on Wednesday, weighed by losses in consumer staples stocks.

The CSE All-Share index fell 0.11% to 11,482.24, after declining 0.08% in the previous session.

Lion Brewery (Ceylon) Plc and Ceylon Beverage Holdings Plc were the biggest drags, falling 3.8% and 4.7%, respectively.

Sri Lankan shares end little changed

The index’s trading volume rose to 24.6 million shares from 21.2 million on Tuesday.

The equity market’s turnover fell to 547.3 million rupees ($1.8 million), compared with 580.5 million rupees the day before, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers of stocks worth 59.2 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers of shares worth 488.7 million rupees, data showed.