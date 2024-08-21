AGL 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.65%)
AIRLINK 139.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.44%)
BOP 5.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.17%)
CNERGY 3.61 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.98%)
DCL 8.29 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (13.56%)
DFML 40.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
DGKC 78.20 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (2.22%)
FCCL 21.41 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.48%)
FFBL 43.65 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.83%)
FFL 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.78%)
HUBC 146.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.42%)
HUMNL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (6.31%)
KEL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.47%)
KOSM 11.23 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (10.75%)
MLCF 33.17 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.28%)
NBP 51.49 Increased By ▲ 3.99 (8.4%)
OGDC 134.40 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.28%)
PAEL 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.36%)
PIBTL 5.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.36%)
PPL 113.05 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.84%)
PRL 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.06%)
PTC 13.53 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (8.67%)
SEARL 57.68 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (3%)
TELE 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.15%)
TOMCL 41.64 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.6%)
TPLP 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.88%)
TREET 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.67%)
TRG 54.50 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (4.55%)
UNITY 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.24%)
WTL 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
BR100 8,296 Increased By 110.3 (1.35%)
BR30 26,093 Increased By 383.8 (1.49%)
KSE100 78,409 Increased By 663.2 (0.85%)
KSE30 24,923 Increased By 139.3 (0.56%)
Aug 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UN migration agency appeals for $18.5mn in assistance for mpox outbreak

Reuters Published 21 Aug, 2024 02:09pm

BERLIN: The United Nation’s International Organisation for Migration (IOM) appealed on Wednesday for $18.5 million in assistance to provide health care services to people impacted by the mpox outbreak in East and Southern Africa, according to a statement.

“The spread of mpox across East, Horn, and Southern Africa is a grave concern, especially for the vulnerable migrant, highly mobile populations and displaced communities often overlooked in such crises,” said IOM Director General Amy Pope.

Russia says it destroyed 45 Ukraine-launched drones overnight

“We must act swiftly to protect those at the highest risk and to mitigate the impact of this outbreak on the region,” Pope said in the statement.

UNITED NATIONS mpox globally United Nation International Organisation for Migration mpox outbreak

Comments

200 characters

UN migration agency appeals for $18.5mn in assistance for mpox outbreak

70pc serviced population in Pakistan does not pay power bills: ADB

Gas tariff to stay unchanged for 3 months: Musadik

Intra-day update: rupee slips against US dollar

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz launches new interest-free housing scheme

At least 35 Pakistani pilgrims killed, several injured after bus overturns in Iran’s Yazd

Oil slips on higher US crude stocks, easing Middle East tensions

Price deregulation: Pakistan’s pharma sector sales hit $3.3bn in FY24, 22% higher year-on-year

Trump to hold first outdoor rally since assassination attempt

Allied Bank’s profit jumps 25% in 2QCY24

Privatisation of Discos: key decisions made

Read more stories