UN migration agency appeals for $18.5mn in assistance for mpox outbreak

BERLIN: The United Nation’s International Organisation for Migration (IOM) appealed on Wednesday for $18.5 million in assistance to provide health care services to people impacted by the mpox outbreak in East and Southern Africa, according to a statement.

“The spread of mpox across East, Horn, and Southern Africa is a grave concern, especially for the vulnerable migrant, highly mobile populations and displaced communities often overlooked in such crises,” said IOM Director General Amy Pope.

Russia says it destroyed 45 Ukraine-launched drones overnight

“We must act swiftly to protect those at the highest risk and to mitigate the impact of this outbreak on the region,” Pope said in the statement.