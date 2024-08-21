Russia says it destroyed 45 Ukraine-launched drones overnight

Russia’s air defence units destroyed 45 drones that Ukraine launched overnight targeting Moscow and several other regions, Russia’s defence ministry said on Wednesday.

Eleven of the drones were destroyed over the Moscow region, 23 over the border Bryansk region, six over the Belgorod region, three over the Kaluga region and two over the Kursk region, the ministry said in a statement on the Telegram messaging app.