AGL 23.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
AIRLINK 139.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.04%)
BOP 5.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.17%)
CNERGY 3.57 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.85%)
DCL 7.48 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.47%)
DFML 40.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.74%)
DGKC 77.80 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.7%)
FCCL 21.25 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.71%)
FFBL 43.39 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.23%)
FFL 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.85%)
HUBC 146.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.64%)
HUMNL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (5.83%)
KEL 4.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 10.88 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (7.3%)
MLCF 33.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.92%)
NBP 51.49 Increased By ▲ 3.99 (8.4%)
OGDC 134.10 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.06%)
PAEL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.61%)
PIBTL 5.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 112.55 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.39%)
PRL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.84%)
PTC 13.44 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (7.95%)
SEARL 57.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.79%)
TELE 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.5%)
TOMCL 41.52 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.31%)
TPLP 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.13%)
TREET 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
TRG 54.88 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (5.28%)
UNITY 28.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.53%)
WTL 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
BR100 8,260 Increased By 74.4 (0.91%)
BR30 26,003 Increased By 293.7 (1.14%)
KSE100 78,243 Increased By 497.8 (0.64%)
KSE30 24,867 Increased By 83.6 (0.34%)
World

Russia says it destroyed 45 Ukraine-launched drones overnight

Reuters Published 21 Aug, 2024 10:21am

Russia’s air defence units destroyed 45 drones that Ukraine launched overnight targeting Moscow and several other regions, Russia’s defence ministry said on Wednesday.

Ukraine repels Russia’s air attack, including on Kyiv, Ukraine’s air force says

Eleven of the drones were destroyed over the Moscow region, 23 over the border Bryansk region, six over the Belgorod region, three over the Kaluga region and two over the Kursk region, the ministry said in a statement on the Telegram messaging app.

