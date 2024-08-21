PARTLY FACETIOUS: An apple does not fall far from the tree

“The world is going crazy!” “Your world or world in general?” “Both. Let me explain the US Democratic Party is endorsing Kamala Harris, unpopular as Vice President, reportedly not on good terms with Biden’s White House and wait…the selected nominee of the man they all said had cognitive issues….”

“There is method to the party’s support for her. She is preferable to Biden because she doesn’t have cognitive issues, the voters know her and those who do not like her, and granted that to a vast majority, she is preferable to the misogynistic, racist and other Trumpian attempts to trump her.”

“That is certainly true – reminds me of that famous Shakespearean line, it’s not that I loved Caesar less but that I loved Rome more. The American voters are asked the same question in reverse: it’s not that you like Kamala Harris (or her policies, given that the Vice President does not have the power to go a different route from the policies of the White House) but that you like Trump and his policies even less.”

“Interesting, cause I hear that very same argument in the Land of the Pure.”

“Well for all the effort and money, her own not the taxpayers’, by Notification Maryam Nawaz on looking nice and there are no two ways about it, she is much prettier than The Buzz…”

“The Buzz? The last man out was the Brown Pope, and he doesn’t care how he dresses, I mean jeans and…”

“When Western diplomats come a-visiting he does wear suits, and don’t forget he wore a suit when he went to see the Pope in Rome…”

“Who incidentally was not dressed in a suit!”

“Don’t be facetious. Anyway, for your information you have to compare apples and apples not apples and oranges – now the Brown Pope is an orange while NMN and The Buzz were both apples.”

“An apple, they say, does not fall far from the tree.”

“It does if there is someone who can kick it to fall by the…by the…banana tree.”

“Ha, ha, indeed, and the banana tree was watered as per Pattan which tabulated all Forms 45 in NMN’s constituency with the final Form 47 and concluded…”

“Hush – I think the matter is sub judice and the tribunals are suspended…”

“Right, anyway for your information to this day I don’t know which eye of The Buzz was the seeing eye, and somehow he did catch my full attention whenever he came on television, now NMN on the other hand has no such

feature and…“

“She is attractive and…”

“No question about that but may I suggest that she works on her smile – I mean it is very, very smug that voters don’t like….”

“So what are you going to do about it? De-seat her? How? Forms 47 are our future and…”

“Shut up.”

