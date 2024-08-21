JUI-F will not join any political alliance: Fazl

PESHAWAR: Central Ameer JUI-F, Maulana Fazalur Rehman has said that they will carry out their political movement without joining any political alliance and play the role of opposition both inside and outside the parliament.

Talking to media at his residence in D.I. Khan on Tuesday the JUI-F chief said that political alliance of the recent had not proved fruitful. Therefore, he said that they neither want to ashamed themselves or others. However, he did not rule out political alliance with political parties on issue to issue bases.

He said that establishment has now taken its internal policies seriously, or have become competent to do so, but he said they are not party to these issues.

The JUI-F chief said that parliament has lost its utility after the general elections of 2018 and democracy is losing the case in current brand of politics. He said that since 2018 the establishment is getting electoral results of its choice, which is dictatorial in nature. He said that such kind of questions don’t arise on elections in India, US and Britain, then why elections become disputed in our country. He said that now assemblies are purchased, then who could do politics, saying where money becomes faith and politics revolves around it with no importance to public opinion and ideology.

The JUI-F chief said that now public assemblies will show that how much any political parties has street power. He said that political instability is impacting the economy, fearing that the destabilization of the state triggers Bangladesh like situation. He said that situation in Bangladesh changed merely in 20 days as public mandate in that country was like a balloon, but we did not want to go towards similar situation.

He said that they have complaints against the results of the election across the country, saying not only in Punjab, they also have objections over electoral results in Baluchistan, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as well. He said they had never declined negotiations with the government, but it should have the authority of doing so.

Maulana Fazal said that he wants to contest the case of people at national level, but first someone should address our objections and reservations. He said that our national budget is prepared by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as our economy has gone into its direct control. He recalled that was a time when our country had declined to accept the conditions of IMF and it had rushed to Pakistan within one hour to settle the issues.

