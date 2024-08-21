AGL 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.95%)
AIRLINK 139.80 Increased By ▲ 8.32 (6.33%)
BOP 5.14 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.59%)
CNERGY 3.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.48%)
DCL 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
DFML 40.70 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.34%)
DGKC 76.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
FCCL 20.69 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.68%)
FFBL 43.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FFL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
HUBC 147.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-0.87%)
HUMNL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (10.16%)
KEL 4.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
KOSM 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (9.62%)
MLCF 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.4%)
NBP 47.50 Increased By ▲ 3.60 (8.2%)
OGDC 132.70 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.68%)
PAEL 24.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.7%)
PIBTL 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
PPL 112.11 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.55%)
PRL 22.56 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.94%)
PTC 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.89%)
SEARL 56.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.45%)
TELE 7.61 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.74%)
TOMCL 41.39 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.71%)
TPLP 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
TREET 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.19%)
TRG 52.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.8%)
UNITY 28.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.88%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.84%)
BR100 8,185 Increased By 1 (0.01%)
BR30 25,709 Increased By 111.9 (0.44%)
KSE100 77,746 Decreased By -84.8 (-0.11%)
KSE30 24,783 Decreased By -93.6 (-0.38%)
Aug 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-08-21

JUI-F will not join any political alliance: Fazl

Recorder Report Published 21 Aug, 2024 06:43am

PESHAWAR: Central Ameer JUI-F, Maulana Fazalur Rehman has said that they will carry out their political movement without joining any political alliance and play the role of opposition both inside and outside the parliament.

Talking to media at his residence in D.I. Khan on Tuesday the JUI-F chief said that political alliance of the recent had not proved fruitful. Therefore, he said that they neither want to ashamed themselves or others. However, he did not rule out political alliance with political parties on issue to issue bases.

He said that establishment has now taken its internal policies seriously, or have become competent to do so, but he said they are not party to these issues.

The JUI-F chief said that parliament has lost its utility after the general elections of 2018 and democracy is losing the case in current brand of politics. He said that since 2018 the establishment is getting electoral results of its choice, which is dictatorial in nature. He said that such kind of questions don’t arise on elections in India, US and Britain, then why elections become disputed in our country. He said that now assemblies are purchased, then who could do politics, saying where money becomes faith and politics revolves around it with no importance to public opinion and ideology.

The JUI-F chief said that now public assemblies will show that how much any political parties has street power. He said that political instability is impacting the economy, fearing that the destabilization of the state triggers Bangladesh like situation. He said that situation in Bangladesh changed merely in 20 days as public mandate in that country was like a balloon, but we did not want to go towards similar situation.

He said that they have complaints against the results of the election across the country, saying not only in Punjab, they also have objections over electoral results in Baluchistan, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as well. He said they had never declined negotiations with the government, but it should have the authority of doing so.

Maulana Fazal said that he wants to contest the case of people at national level, but first someone should address our objections and reservations. He said that our national budget is prepared by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as our economy has gone into its direct control. He recalled that was a time when our country had declined to accept the conditions of IMF and it had rushed to Pakistan within one hour to settle the issues.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

JUIF Maulana Fazalur Rehman

Comments

200 characters

JUI-F will not join any political alliance: Fazl

ME trade growth strategy mapped out

Privatisation of Discos: key decisions made

70pc serviced population does not pay power bills: ADB

Punjab power relief package funded solely by province: PM

Choice postings: FBR chief issues warning to officials exerting pressure

4G MiFi modem and WiFi modem: 11pc duty applicable on import

CPEC phase-2 projects: Preparation of concept papers for next five years sought

Tariff differential: KE could be allowed to claim mark-up at KIBOR+3.5pc if…

UK riots: one detained for spreading fake news in Lahore

Global moot highlights opportunities for growth, innovation in Islamic banking

Read more stories