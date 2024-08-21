AGL 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.95%)
Pakistan Print 2024-08-21

Juvenile prisoners to get tech training

Recorder Report Published August 21, 2024

LAHORE: The Punjab Home Department has taken an exemplary initiative in line with the prison reforms and initiated technical training of juvenile prisoners in jails under “ab hoga hunar-mand aseer” programme.

The young captives are being trained to repair LED electric bulbs, SMD ceiling lights and irons. According to details, focus is to make the imprisoned children skilled in the jails of Punjab so that they can earn respectable livelihood in the society after their release. A senior officer said that 15,000 LED bulbs are installed in the jails all over Punjab, while more than 2,000 LED bulbs are replaced every month due to malfunctions.

