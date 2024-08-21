AGL 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.95%)
AIRLINK 139.80 Increased By ▲ 8.32 (6.33%)
BOP 5.14 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.59%)
CNERGY 3.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.48%)
DCL 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
DFML 40.70 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.34%)
DGKC 76.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
FCCL 20.69 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.68%)
FFBL 43.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FFL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
HUBC 147.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-0.87%)
HUMNL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (10.16%)
KEL 4.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
KOSM 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (9.62%)
MLCF 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.4%)
NBP 47.50 Increased By ▲ 3.60 (8.2%)
OGDC 132.70 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.68%)
PAEL 24.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.7%)
PIBTL 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
PPL 112.11 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.55%)
PRL 22.56 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.94%)
PTC 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.89%)
SEARL 56.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.45%)
TELE 7.61 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.74%)
TOMCL 41.39 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.71%)
TPLP 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
TREET 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.19%)
TRG 52.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.8%)
UNITY 28.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.88%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.84%)
BR100 8,185 Increased By 1 (0.01%)
BR30 25,709 Increased By 111.9 (0.44%)
KSE100 77,746 Decreased By -84.8 (-0.11%)
KSE30 24,783 Decreased By -93.6 (-0.38%)
Markets Print 2024-08-21

Malaysian palm oil futures lower

Reuters Published 21 Aug, 2024 06:43am

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures slipped on Tuesday, weighed down by weak export data and weakness in Chicago soyoil contract, while stronger Dalian vegetable oils limited losses.

The benchmark palm oil contract for November delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 6 ringgit, or 0.16%, to 3,715 ringgit ($849.14) a metric ton at close.

“Crude palm oil futures traded lower in the afternoon session because of export data. After digesting the information, the market fall back to its trading range of 3,700-3,750 ringgit waiting for further lead,” a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products in Aug. 1-20 dropped between 16.7% and 18.4% from the same period last month, data from cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services and AmSpec Agri showed.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract rose 0.9%, while its palm oil contract gained 1.43%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade edged 0.58% lower.

Palm oil tracks price movements of related oils as it competes with them for a share of the global vegetable oils market. The ringgit, the contract’s currency of trade, strengthened 0.07% against the US dollar to its highest since mid-February 2023, making the contract less attractive for foreign currency holders.

Palm oil may test resistance at 3,764 ringgit per metric ton, a break above which could confirm both a target of 3,809 ringgit and an inverted head-and-shoulders, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

Oil Palm palm oil rates

