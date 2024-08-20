AGL 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.95%)
AIRLINK 139.80 Increased By ▲ 8.32 (6.33%)
BOP 5.14 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.59%)
CNERGY 3.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.48%)
DCL 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
DFML 40.70 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.34%)
DGKC 76.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
FCCL 20.69 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.68%)
FFBL 43.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FFL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
HUBC 147.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-0.87%)
HUMNL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (10.16%)
KEL 4.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
KOSM 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (9.62%)
MLCF 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.4%)
NBP 47.50 Increased By ▲ 3.60 (8.2%)
OGDC 132.70 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.68%)
PAEL 24.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.7%)
PIBTL 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
PPL 112.11 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.55%)
PRL 22.56 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.94%)
PTC 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.89%)
SEARL 56.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.45%)
TELE 7.61 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.74%)
TOMCL 41.39 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.71%)
TPLP 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
TREET 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.19%)
TRG 52.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.8%)
UNITY 28.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.88%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.84%)
BR100 8,185 Increased By 1 (0.01%)
BR30 25,709 Increased By 111.9 (0.44%)
KSE100 77,746 Decreased By -84.8 (-0.11%)
KSE30 24,783 Decreased By -93.6 (-0.38%)
Aug 20, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Major Gulf markets subdued on oil demand concerns

Reuters Published 20 Aug, 2024 03:20pm

Major stock markets in the Gulf were subdued on Tuesday amid concerns of weak oil demand, even as rising expectations of a US interest rate cut next month provided some support.

Oil prices, a catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets, edged lower on easing worries about a supply disruption in the Middle East and as worries about China’s economic weakness also weighed on the demand outlook.

In Qatar, the index eased 0.1%, with Qatar International Islamic Bank losing 1.2%. Dubai’s main share index lost 0.1%, with Parkin Co, which oversees public parking operations in the Emirates, down 1.4%.

In Abu Dhabi, the index was flat. Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index edged 0.1% higher in choppy trade, helped by a 1% rise in Al Rajhi Bank.

Oil giant Saudi Aramco was down 0.7%.

Most Gulf markets in black on US rate-cut hopes

The US Federal Reserve will cut interest rates by 25 basis points at each of the remaining three meetings of 2024, one more reduction than predicted last month, according to a slim majority of economists polled by Reuters who said a recession is unlikely.

Fed policymakers have in recent days signalled a potential rate easing in September.

Monetary policy in the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) is usually guided by the Fed’s decisions as most regional currencies are pegged to the US dollar.

Gulf markets MENA

Comments

200 characters

Major Gulf markets subdued on oil demand concerns

Rupee sees marginal improvement against US dollar

Pakistan successfully conducts test of ballistic missile Shaheen-II

PEEF established to support higher education for underprivileged children:PM Shehbaz

Gold prices in Pakistan hit record high of Rs260,700 per tola

Air Link partners with Acer Gadget to assemble laptops, tablets in Pakistan

PostEx announces $7.3mn pre-series A funding for expansion in Pakistan, GCC

Security forces kill 3 terrorists involved in DC Panjgur’s assassination: ISPR

Gaza civil defence says Israel strike on school kills seven

Oil steadies amid easing geopolitical risks, China demand concerns weigh

Sindh orders inquiry into monsoon child brides

Read more stories