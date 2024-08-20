AGL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.63%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from August 19, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 20 Aug, 2024 08:43am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Pakistan’s current account posts deficit of $162mn in July 2024

Read here for details.

  • Devastating rains, floods claim over 200 lives in Pakistan

Read here or details.

  • 3 soldiers martyred as security forces foil infiltration attempt at Pak-Afghan border: ISPR

Read here for details.

  • Punjab govt’s electricity subsidy should be appreciated, not criticised: Atta Tarar

Read here for details.

  • IHC bars trial court from issuing final verdict in £190 million case

Read here for details.

  • Last two years worse in Pakistan’s economic history: Atif Mian

Read here for details.

  • SC bars IHC from further proceedings in audio leaks case

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan’s REER index increases to 101.5 in July 2024

Read here for details.

