Pakistan

3 soldiers martyred as security forces foil infiltration attempt at Pak-Afghan border: ISPR

  • The military's media wing says five terrorists killed in exchange of fire
BR Web Desk Published August 19, 2024

Three soldiers were martyred as security forces foiled an infiltration attempt at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Bajaur district, the military’s media wing said Monday.

“On night August 18/19, 2024, movement of a group of khwarij (outcasts), who were trying to infiltrate the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, was picked up by the security forces in Bajaur district,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

“Own troops effectively engaged and thwarted their attempt to infiltrate. Resultantly, five khwarij of Fitna al Khwarij were sent to hell, while four khwarij got injured.”

However, during an intense exchange of fire, three brave sons of soil Naik Inayat Khan, Lance Naik Umer Hayat, and Sepoy Waqar Khan having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat.

Pakistan has consistently been asking the Interim Afghan Government to ensure effective border management on their side of the border, the statement added.

The ISPR said that the interim Afghan government is expected to fulfill its obligations and deny the use of Afghan soil by Khwarij for perpetrating acts of terrorism against Pakistan.

It said that the security forces of Pakistan remain committed to securing its borders and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.

