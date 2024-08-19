IHC bars trial court from issuing final verdict in £190 million case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday temporarily stopped the trial court from announcing its final verdict in the £190 million graft case against former prime minister Imran Khan, and his spouse Bushra Bibi.

A two-member IHC bench comprising Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Babar Sattar took up Imran’s petition to provide the records of NAB’s previous decision to close the £190 million case.

During the hearing, Imran’s counsel Barrister Salman Safdar informed the course that there were eight accused in the case, six of whom are absconding, while the case against the remaining two, Imran and his wife, was underway.

“A total of 35 witnesses have already been examined and the cross-examination of the final witness is underway,” he said.

Barrister Safdar further explained that the accusation against his client was that he facilitated the £190 million transaction while serving as prime minister.

“According to NAB, the funds were supposed to be deposited in a bank but ended up in the Supreme Court’s account,” Safdar said.

He said that contrary to the government’s claims, Al-Qadir University, built under the Al-Qadir Trust, was fully functional.

“It’s not a ghost project,” he emphasized.

Justice Mian Gul Hassan inquired if the trust, under which the university was built, was registered with the government. Regarding this, Barrister Safdar clarified that it was registered, and promised to provide further documentation during the next hearing.

The court warned Barrister Safdar against delaying tactics, threatening to revoke the stay order on the trial court’s verdict if they continued to do so.

The IHC then barred the trial court from issuing the verdict and instructed NAB to submit its response by Wednesday. The court also clarified that the trial will continue.

Background

NAB launched an inquiry into the Al-Qadir University Trust case - now called the £190 million reference - in March 2023, before turning it into an investigation on April 28.

According to NAB, Imran and his wife obtained billions of rupees and land measuring hundreds of kanals from Malik Riaz of Bahria Town in return for Rs50 billion that was paid as a settlement with the National Crime Agency (NCA) of the UK and the same was adjusted in lieu of a fine imposed on him by the Supreme Court.

In May last year, a heavy contingent of Rangers arrested the PTI chief in the case at the IHC premises where he was seeking bail in multiple FIRs registered against him.

Later, the IHC declared Imran’s arrest on the court’s premises “legal”.

In February, PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi were indicted in a £190-million graft reference filed by the NAB.

The indictment came during the hearing held in Adiala Jail accountability court. Both the accused, Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi, denied the charges levelled against them.