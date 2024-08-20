AGL 23.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.67%)
AIRLINK 139.90 Increased By ▲ 8.42 (6.4%)
BOP 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
CNERGY 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.55%)
DCL 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.31%)
DFML 41.30 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.84%)
DGKC 77.00 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.72%)
FCCL 20.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.19%)
FFBL 43.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.32%)
FFL 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.49%)
HUBC 149.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.07%)
HUMNL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
KEL 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
KOSM 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
MLCF 32.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
NBP 43.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.59%)
OGDC 132.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.34%)
PAEL 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.4%)
PIBTL 5.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.36%)
PPL 111.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.27%)
PRL 22.52 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.76%)
PTC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.65%)
SEARL 56.42 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.2%)
TELE 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.07%)
TOMCL 41.55 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.09%)
TPLP 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.87%)
TREET 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
TRG 52.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.29%)
UNITY 28.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
WTL 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,181 Decreased By -3.5 (-0.04%)
BR30 25,637 Increased By 40.3 (0.16%)
KSE100 77,730 Decreased By -100.3 (-0.13%)
KSE30 24,788 Decreased By -89.4 (-0.36%)
Aug 20, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-08-20

Bushra, Saqib Nisar’s son cases: SC stops IHC from proceeding

Terence J Sigamony Published 20 Aug, 2024 06:55am

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court stopped the Islamabad High Court (IHC) from proceeding in cases of former Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar’s son and Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi in audio leaks.

A two-judge bench of Justice Aminud Din Khan and Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan, on Monday, heard the federal government’s petition against the IHC’s orders.

The bench restrained the IHC from taking any further action in the audio leaks case and declared that the orders it issued on May 29 and June 25 were beyond its ambit. It issued notices to former prime minister’s wife Bushra Bibi and ex-CJP’s son Najam Saqib.

The federal government on July 05, 2024 submitted that the impugned order passed by the single bench of the IHC in WP No 1805/2023, is illegal, against the law and facts of case. Hence, the same is untenable & liable to be set aside.

It submitted that the IHC single bench has exceeded its jurisdiction by taking suo motu notice by constituting a joint committee. Hence, the impugned order is not legally sustainable and thus liable to be interfered by the apex court.

During the proceeding, the Court said that the High Court has no power to take suo moto notices, adding the IHC’s orders of May 29 and June 25 are beyond its authority.

Justice Amin asked if the High court has determined who is recording the audio. The additional attorney general said this has not been determined as yet, and the investigation is ongoing. Justice Naeem said unfortunately no one wants to reach the truth in this country.

Justice Naeem said an inquiry commission was formed to find out the truth and the Supreme Court issued a stay order on it. He noted that an inquiry commission was formed to investigate the veracity of audio leaks, but the Court (SC), upon the orders of the former chief justice, had to stay the decision.

Justice Naeem further said that since then the audio leaks case has not been fixed again, adding when parliament tried to find out the truth, it was also stopped. “If neither parliament nor the Supreme Court will be allowed to work, how the truth will come out,” the judge asked.

Justice Amin said maybe those who are part of the conversation leaked the audio themselves, as every mobile phone has recording capabilities nowadays. “Has this aspect been checked? Nowadays, every mobile has a recording system.”

A single bench of Justice Babar Sattar on June 25 rejected the additional attorney general’s request to hold in-chamber hearing in the audio leaks case and declared that any action of phone tapping without a legal mechanism was illegal.

The single bench of the IHC has erred in law by giving different directions through the impugned order while going beyond the pleadings of the parties. It was no one case before the IHC for such directions. It is an established law by the superior courts that the High Court does not have jurisdiction under Article 199 of the Constitution to take a suo motu notice.

On April 29, 2023, an alleged audio of former chief justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar’s son Najam Saqib’s conversation with Abuzar, who got a PTI ticket for PP-137 of the Punjab Assembly became viral on the social media along with the electronic media.

Upon becoming the alleged audio leaks viral and discussion thereon in the National Assembly, the Speaker National Assembly took notice of the same and constituted a special committee vide circulation dated 02-05-2023 to audit, inquire and investigate the petitioner’s (Najam) alleged audio leaks. He then filed a petition before the IHC.

An audio purportedly of PTI leader Zulfi Bukhari was leaked on December 8, 2022 and former prime minister Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi discussing the sale of watches owned by Imran Khan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Supreme Court IHC SC PTI Imran Khan Former CJP Saqib Nisar Bushra Bibi audio leaks audio leaks case Saqib Nisar son cases Najam Saqib

Comments

200 characters

Bushra, Saqib Nisar’s son cases: SC stops IHC from proceeding

Investment in IT and agri sectors: Govt wants to reengage with Mashreq Bank: Aurangzeb

PM directs routing 50pc of public cargo thru Gwadar port

Units 1 & 2 of Bin Qasim: KE moves Nepra for extension, renewal of service life

MoC says taking efforts to bring down ACD to zero

Will Faiz turn approver in May 9 violence case?

Centre follows in Punjab’s footsteps: subsidy announced

PM reappoints Dr Mukhtar as HEC chairman after held responsible for ‘malaise’ by planning minister

Islamabad IT Park to help achieve $25bn IT export goal: PM

150MW solar projects: KE receives lowest tariff bid

Tax collection under Finance Act 2024: KTBA urges FBR to clarify new amendments

Read more stories