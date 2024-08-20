‘Doors for talk closed’: PM advisor accuses PTI of running organised propaganda against state institutions

ISLAMABAD: The Adviser to Prime Minister on Law and Justice, Barrister Aqeel Malik, on Monday, accused the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of running an organised propaganda against the state institutions and stated that the doors for negotiation with the party are closed.

Speaking at a news conference, he alleged that PTI founder Imran Khan is working on an anti-state agenda whose “irrefutable evidence” has been recovered from the office of the PTI’s media cell.

“The contacts and WhatsApp messages [of Raoof Hasan] with Indian journalists have been seen by all which prove that he is in touch with everyone who is working on anti-Pakistan agenda. Political parties do politics, but they are busy round the cloak to undermine roots of the country from all sides,” he further alleged, adding that PTI has caused irreparable damage to Pakistan with a systematic campaign against state institutions.

He alleged that the PTI lobbied to pass resolutions from the British Parliament and the United States Congress, which caused all possible damage to Pakistan.

“PTI chairman Barrister Gohar claimed that that Raoof Hasan is a journalist and for the reason he was in touch with the Indian journalist. Where did Raoof Hasan do journalism? Raoof Hasan ran a collaborated campaign together with the anti-Pakistan forces. After the arrest of Imran Khan, an organised propaganda was done in collaboration with the enemies,” he alleged.

He also stated that there are certain foreign journalists who are working on anti-Pakistan agenda.

Barrister Aqeel Malik said that PTI has caused damage to Pakistan by going North, South, West and East, adding that the party started their anti-national agenda with cipher and isolated the country.

“Now, the matter is beyond tolerance. There will be no more talks with the PTI. All doors of dialogue are closed,” the adviser said and refused to recognise PTI as a political party.

Explaining the reason for no more talks with the PTI, the adviser said that the PTI first needs to correct its approach.

“If you want a place in politics, you must assure the Pakistani people, all politicians and institutions that you will abandon the anti-Pakistan agenda, you will not be used against Pakistan,” he added.

He further said that from the cipher to the foreign policy, the PTI went “anti-national”.

“PTI has deep pockets, through which it hired lobbyists…The nation and the institutions will not tolerate anti-Pakistan agenda any more. Security is the responsibility of the armed forces,” he added.

He also claimed that the investigation into the foreign funding is revealing many more “nexus.”

