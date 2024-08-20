NA special panel decides to highlight Indian atrocities in IIOJK at global forums

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly’s Special Committee on Kashmir Affairs on Monday, unanimously, decided to highlight the Kashmir issue at every regional and international forum while highlighting gross violation of human rights in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

An in-camera meeting of the special committee presided over by Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon got briefing from Foreign Affairs and Kashmir Affairs. The representatives of Ministry of Defence, and other officers participated in the meeting.

The meeting also decided to sensitise the world about the gross violation of human rights in IIOJK, and inhuman treatment of Kashmiris, especially after annulment of Article 370 and 35-A of the Indian Constitution.

The Committee also noted with grave concern that serious violations of human rights are being committed in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir with equanimity. The committee also noted that holding local government elections in IIJOK would prove just a farce.

Kashmir Committee members also recommended visiting border area of Azad Kashmir Chakothi and other areas. The members of the Special Committee on Kashmir reiterated their commitment to utilise all resources in line with the chairman’s vision to highlight the Kashmir issue worldwide.

The chairman of the committee said that Parliament of Pakistan would continue to highlight Indian atrocities on innocent Kashmiris in IIOJK.

He also said that hegemonic India has been denying the right of self-determination to Kashmiris, which is against all international norms.

He also said that there is an urgent need to highlight the plight of Kashmiris in IIOJK to sensitise the world. He added that “Kashmir is an unfinished agenda of partition of Subcontinent, and Quaid’s dream would be fulfilled after freedom of Kashmir.”

He said that more than one million personnel of India had been trying to suppress the innocent Kashmiris.

He expressed these views while chairing the 1st meeting of the Special Committee of National Assembly on Kashmir in the Parliament House, Islamabad.

The meeting was attended by Sardar Muhammad Yousaf Zaman, Muhammad Azhar Khan Leghari, Muhammad Raza Hayat Harraj, Rana Mubashir Iqbal, Wajiha Qamar, Asad AlamNiazi, Syed Javed Ali Shah Jilani, Sharmila Faruqui, Fatehullah Khan, Nawabzada Iftikhar Ahmed Khan Babar, Sadiq Iftikhar, Ali Khan Jadoon, Shehryar Khan Afridi, Faisal Amin Khan, Khuram Shahzad, Mian Muhammad Azhar, Aurangzeb Khan Khichi, and Muhammad Usman Bidani.—ZAHEER ABBASI

