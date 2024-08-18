AGL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.19%)
AIRLINK 141.03 Increased By ▲ 3.44 (2.5%)
BOP 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.91%)
CNERGY 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
DCL 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.97%)
DFML 39.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.13%)
DGKC 78.30 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.35%)
FCCL 20.82 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.48%)
FFBL 44.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.02%)
FFL 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
HUBC 149.20 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (1.7%)
HUMNL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.21%)
KEL 4.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
KOSM 10.32 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.73%)
MLCF 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.17%)
NBP 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.79%)
OGDC 131.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-0.62%)
PAEL 25.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
PIBTL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.5%)
PPL 111.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.12%)
PRL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.05%)
PTC 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.39%)
SEARL 55.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.69%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-5.08%)
TOMCL 42.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.19%)
TPLP 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.99%)
TREET 15.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 53.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.93%)
UNITY 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.76%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.44%)
BR100 8,187 Decreased By -28.3 (-0.34%)
BR30 25,632 Decreased By -51.6 (-0.2%)
KSE100 78,045 Decreased By -60.7 (-0.08%)
KSE30 24,973 Decreased By -72 (-0.29%)
Aug 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-08-18

Airports, seaports & borders: PM directs to make mpox screening system effective

Zaheer Abbasi Published 18 Aug, 2024 06:19am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed to make the monkeypox screening system ports, and borders of the country after monkeypox virus was reported in the country.

While presiding over an emergency meeting on monkeypox threat in the country on Saturday, the Prime Minister directed border health services to closely monitor the situation and conduct strict surveillance and told the meeting that he would be taking weekly briefing on the monkeypox situation.

The premier stated that the World Health Organization has declared monkeypox as a public health emergency after which there is a need for strict monitoring of this disease in Pakistan.

Mpox protocols reviewed at JIAP

Shehbaz Sharif also directed the National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) to keep a close watch on the monkeypox situation and conduct an early review in this regard besides ensure provision of all necessary equipment and kits for monkeypox testing and directed coordination with provincial governments, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir governments to prevent the spread of monkeypox.

He further instructed that an effective and comprehensive awareness campaign should be started regarding monkey pox, adding that he would be taking weekly briefing regarding monkeypox.

During the briefing on the monkeypox situation in the country, the meeting was informed that monkeypox virus has been confirmed in a person from Mardan district recently who was residing abroad for employment and recently returned to the country.

The affected person has been kept in quarantine and the condition of the affected person is out of danger.

The meeting was further informed that currently there is no local transmission of monkeypox in the country and confirmed that on August 14, 2024, the World Health Organization has declared monkeypox as a public health emergency after which a national advisory has been issued by the NCOC with necessary instructions regarding monkeypox.

The meeting was told that the federal government and the provincial governments are starting an awareness campaign regarding monkeypox and Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) will monitor the flights arriving from abroad regarding monkeypox.

The meeting was informed that the provincial governments, governments of Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Islamabad Capital Territory Administration have allocated isolation wards and beds in major hospitals for potential monkeypox patients and all federal units are taking preventive measures regarding monkeypox.

The meeting was attended by Prime Minister’s Coordinator for National Health Dr Malik Mukhtar Ahmed Bharat, Federal Secretary National Health Nadeem Mehboob, Chairman National Disaster Management Authority Lt Gen Inam Haider Malik, Chief Secretaries of all four provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Commissioner Islamabad Capital Territory and concerned senior officials.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

NCOC WHO CAA airports PM Shehbaz Sharif PM Shehbaz Sharif monkeypox Pakistan borders Dr Malik Mukhtar Ahmed seaports Mpox mpox cases mpox virus monkeypox screening protocols

Comments

200 characters

Airports, seaports & borders: PM directs to make mpox screening system effective

Maersk’s $2bn investment set to transform port infrastructure: minister

Excess from 200 units limit: KE proposes CSM amendments for protected consumers

Apr-Jul QTA: CPPA-G seeks Rs1.5/unit tariff hike

MPL issue: MoFA seeks Owais’s meeting with Korean envoy

PM’s health coordinator confirms reported case

18,737 mpox cases detected in Africa since Jan

INGOs will not be registered as NPOs: SECP

Mobile phones worth $64.504m imported in July

Date for filing GST, federal excise returns extended

Read more stories