Airports, seaports & borders: PM directs to make mpox screening system effective

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed to make the monkeypox screening system ports, and borders of the country after monkeypox virus was reported in the country.

While presiding over an emergency meeting on monkeypox threat in the country on Saturday, the Prime Minister directed border health services to closely monitor the situation and conduct strict surveillance and told the meeting that he would be taking weekly briefing on the monkeypox situation.

The premier stated that the World Health Organization has declared monkeypox as a public health emergency after which there is a need for strict monitoring of this disease in Pakistan.

Shehbaz Sharif also directed the National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) to keep a close watch on the monkeypox situation and conduct an early review in this regard besides ensure provision of all necessary equipment and kits for monkeypox testing and directed coordination with provincial governments, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir governments to prevent the spread of monkeypox.

He further instructed that an effective and comprehensive awareness campaign should be started regarding monkey pox, adding that he would be taking weekly briefing regarding monkeypox.

During the briefing on the monkeypox situation in the country, the meeting was informed that monkeypox virus has been confirmed in a person from Mardan district recently who was residing abroad for employment and recently returned to the country.

The affected person has been kept in quarantine and the condition of the affected person is out of danger.

The meeting was further informed that currently there is no local transmission of monkeypox in the country and confirmed that on August 14, 2024, the World Health Organization has declared monkeypox as a public health emergency after which a national advisory has been issued by the NCOC with necessary instructions regarding monkeypox.

The meeting was told that the federal government and the provincial governments are starting an awareness campaign regarding monkeypox and Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) will monitor the flights arriving from abroad regarding monkeypox.

The meeting was informed that the provincial governments, governments of Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Islamabad Capital Territory Administration have allocated isolation wards and beds in major hospitals for potential monkeypox patients and all federal units are taking preventive measures regarding monkeypox.

The meeting was attended by Prime Minister’s Coordinator for National Health Dr Malik Mukhtar Ahmed Bharat, Federal Secretary National Health Nadeem Mehboob, Chairman National Disaster Management Authority Lt Gen Inam Haider Malik, Chief Secretaries of all four provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Commissioner Islamabad Capital Territory and concerned senior officials.

