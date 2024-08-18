Ali Wazir sent to jail

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC), Saturday, sent Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) leader and former MNA Ali Wazir on judicial remand in a terrorism case.

The ATC judge, Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain, while hearing the case, rejected police’s request to extend Wazir’s physical remand and sent him to jail.

At the start of the hearing, police requested the court to extend Wazir’s physical remand for five days for conducting investigation from him. The court rejected police’s request and sent him to jail.

