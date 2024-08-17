CDA reviews tree plantation drive, beautification plan for Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA), on Friday, reviewed tree plantation campaign and the beautification plan for Islamabad.

A meeting was held under the chairmanship of CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa. Senior officers from the Environment Wing attended the session, where they were briefed on the efforts to enhance green spaces across the city.

The meeting highlighted that free plants are being distributed to citizens at various business centers, markets, parks, and even door-to-door through stalls set up by the CDA. Involving the business community and civil society has been the key to the campaign's success.

To further streamline efforts, the CDA chairman directed that the city be divided into four zones, each headed by an officer from the Environment Wing, to ensure the smooth execution of the plantation drive and beautification initiatives.

Randhawa also emphasised involving the corporate sector in making Islamabad greener and directed the utilization of expert architects and landscapers for city enhancement. Specific instructions were given to beautify all interchanges, flyovers, loops, and main roads, with a focus on planting fruit trees and improving lighting on flyovers and bridges.

In another development, CDA Chairman Randhawa met with a delegation from the Chinese State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC) at the CDA Headquarters. During the meeting, the delegation was briefed on various infrastructure projects in Islamabad.

The CDA chairman acknowledged the significant contributions of CSCEC to Pakistan's infrastructure development and expressed the desire to bring innovation to Islamabad's infrastructure with the company’s assistance. He assured that ongoing projects would be completed transparently and on schedule.

The Chinese delegation expressed keen interest in multiple projects in Islamabad and discussed different stages of design, construction, and funding opportunities. Highlighting their global expertise, the CSCEC representatives mentioned their successful projects, including the Sukkur-Multan Motorway, Arfa Karim Tower in Lahore, and the JF-17 Thunder aircraft. They reiterated their interest in further collaborations with CDA to support Islamabad’s growth and development.

