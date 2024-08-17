AGL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.19%)
AIRLINK 141.03 Increased By ▲ 3.44 (2.5%)
BOP 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.91%)
CNERGY 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
DCL 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.97%)
DFML 39.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.13%)
DGKC 78.30 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.35%)
FCCL 20.82 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.48%)
FFBL 44.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.02%)
FFL 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
HUBC 149.20 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (1.7%)
HUMNL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.21%)
KEL 4.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
KOSM 10.32 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.73%)
MLCF 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.17%)
NBP 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.79%)
OGDC 131.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-0.62%)
PAEL 25.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
PIBTL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.5%)
PPL 111.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.12%)
PRL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.05%)
PTC 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.39%)
SEARL 55.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.69%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-5.08%)
TOMCL 42.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.19%)
TPLP 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.99%)
TREET 15.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 53.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.93%)
UNITY 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.76%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.44%)
BR100 8,204 Decreased By -11 (-0.13%)
BR30 25,651 Decreased By -32.4 (-0.13%)
KSE100 78,045 Decreased By -60.7 (-0.08%)
KSE30 24,973 Decreased By -72 (-0.29%)
Aug 17, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-08-17

CDA reviews tree plantation drive, beautification plan for Islamabad

Nuzhat Nazar Published 17 Aug, 2024 06:12am

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA), on Friday, reviewed tree plantation campaign and the beautification plan for Islamabad.

A meeting was held under the chairmanship of CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa. Senior officers from the Environment Wing attended the session, where they were briefed on the efforts to enhance green spaces across the city.

The meeting highlighted that free plants are being distributed to citizens at various business centers, markets, parks, and even door-to-door through stalls set up by the CDA. Involving the business community and civil society has been the key to the campaign's success.

To further streamline efforts, the CDA chairman directed that the city be divided into four zones, each headed by an officer from the Environment Wing, to ensure the smooth execution of the plantation drive and beautification initiatives.

Randhawa also emphasised involving the corporate sector in making Islamabad greener and directed the utilization of expert architects and landscapers for city enhancement. Specific instructions were given to beautify all interchanges, flyovers, loops, and main roads, with a focus on planting fruit trees and improving lighting on flyovers and bridges.

In another development, CDA Chairman Randhawa met with a delegation from the Chinese State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC) at the CDA Headquarters. During the meeting, the delegation was briefed on various infrastructure projects in Islamabad.

The CDA chairman acknowledged the significant contributions of CSCEC to Pakistan's infrastructure development and expressed the desire to bring innovation to Islamabad's infrastructure with the company’s assistance. He assured that ongoing projects would be completed transparently and on schedule.

The Chinese delegation expressed keen interest in multiple projects in Islamabad and discussed different stages of design, construction, and funding opportunities. Highlighting their global expertise, the CSCEC representatives mentioned their successful projects, including the Sukkur-Multan Motorway, Arfa Karim Tower in Lahore, and the JF-17 Thunder aircraft. They reiterated their interest in further collaborations with CDA to support Islamabad’s growth and development.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa CSCEC

Comments

200 characters

CDA reviews tree plantation drive, beautification plan for Islamabad

PM welcomes Punjab CM’s package: It’s a pro-people move: PMO

Three solar PV projects: PPIB all set to extend LoIs for 12 months

PM reveals pilot project for mining in G-B

Arrests of former military officers: Pakistan does not welcome comments from any foreign govt: FO

US responds to arrest of military officers

SBP increases clean lending limit for SMEs by 100pc

PM directs bringing SMEDA under PMO

Traders to protest against Tajir Dost Scheme on 28th

High energy, financial costs cited: Cotton output likely to decline, NA panel told

‘Corruption, bad governance’: Key minister of PTI govt in KP resigns

Read more stories