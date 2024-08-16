Natalie assumes charge as Dy Chief of Mission at US Embassy

ISLAMABAD: Natalie A Baker has assumed the charge as Deputy Chief of Mission at US Embassy Islamabad, the embassy said on Thursday.

“The US Mission to Pakistan welcomes the arrival of Deputy Chief of Mission Natalie A Baker,” the US Embassy here said in a statement.

Prior to assuming the duties of Deputy Chief of Mission at US Embassy Islamabad, Natalie served as Deputy Chief of Mission at the US Embassy in Doha, Qatar.

Natalie has previously served as Director of the Office of North African Affairs in the US Department of State’s Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs; Deputy Chief and Chargé d’Affaires, of the US Mission to Libya; Deputy Director of the Iran Regional Presence Office at the US Consulate in Dubai; and Economic Counselor at the US Embassy in Kuwait.

In Kuwait, Natalie worked with the Department of Defence to support the withdrawal of US forces from Iraq.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024