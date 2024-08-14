SUPARCO holds briefing session

ISLAMABAD: A briefing session was arranged at the Satellite Ground Station and Satellite Control Facility of Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) on Tuesday.

The media was briefed on Pakistan’s assets in space, and the benefits of remote sensing and communication satellite in the socioeconomic uplift of the country.

The role of satellites in disaster monitoring, crop monitoring, weather forecast, telecommunications services was also explained, a SUPARCO press release said.

The briefing about the ongoing solar storm was given by Director SUPARCO Ayyaz Ameen. Director National Centre for GIS and Space Application Dr Najam Abbas briefed on the working of the telescopes.

