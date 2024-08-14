Speakers call for increased investment in young people

HYDERABAD: On the eve of International Youth Day, Sindh Community Foundation organized a seminar in Garrho, a remote coastal town in the Thatta district, as part of a four-day workshop on youth leadership, environmental sustainability, and climate change under the Pakistan Youth Leadership Initiative of the British Council.

Javed Hussain, a renowned environmental and development practitioner, addressed the young participants, emphasizing that environmental sustainability and climate resilience are among the most pressing challenges of our time. He highlighted that Pakistan, particularly the Thatta district, is highly vulnerable to the impacts of climate change, which manifest in frequent climate-related incidents.

Hussain stressed the need for an integrated development plan involving effective community engagement. He underscored that civic actions to protect the environment and adapt to climate change are crucial, and that young people hold significant potential to drive and lead local environmental initiatives.

He pointed out that Pakistan, being one of the most populous countries globally, with around 60% of its population under the age of 29, faces additional challenges as climate change exacerbates poverty and hampers youth development. He called for increased investment in young people to build their capacity for climate resilience.

Mumtaz Ali, the Deputy District Education Officer Primary added that fostering empathy for the planet and a comprehensive understanding of environmental challenges can empower young people to be change agents within their communities. He believes that young individuals can bridge generational gaps in environmental understanding and drive meaningful change.

Muslim Katyar Range Forest Officer form Forest Department, Ms. Razia Taluka Education Officer, Humera Ali of SCF also spoke at the occasion.

The young participant Rizwan at the seminar expressed their enthusiasm for climate action and their commitment to leading local efforts to tackle environmental issues. Their eagerness to be involved underscores the potential of youth-driven initiatives in advancing environmental sustainability.

