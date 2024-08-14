Election (Second Amendment) Act 2024: Justice Sultan recuses himself from petition

LAHORE: Justice Sultan Tanvir Ahmad of the Lahore High Court on Tuesday recused himself from a petition challenging the Election (Second Amendment) Act 2024 due to personal reasons and referred the petition to acting Chief Justice for its disposal by some other bench.

The office fixed the hearing of the petition filed by a bar member Azhar Siddique before Justice Shakil Ahmad for August 15.

The petitioner alleged that the government introduced the amendments in the law only to make July 12 judgment of the Supreme Court ineffective, which he claimed, did complete justice by declaring that PTI-backed independent returned candidates be recognized as the PTI candidates.

He asked the court to declare the Elections (second amendment) Act, 2024 as ultra vires of the Constitution and restrain the ECP from allocating reserved seats to any other party in the National and Punjab Assembly than PTI.

