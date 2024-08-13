Opportunities in UAE highlighted as Dubai celebrates Pakistan’s Independence Day

DUBAI: Opportunities in the UAE are attracting the “brightest and smartest Pakistanis”, said Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, as the Gulf country celebrated Pakistan’s Independence Day over the weekend.

Over 10,000 people attended Pakistan’s Independence Day celebration at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), in collaboration with the Pakistan Association Dubai on Sunday.

Ambassador of Pakistan to the UAE, and several dignitaries and diplomats joined the grand celebration, sharing their hopes and optimism for the future of Pakistan and the UAE.

“On the 14th of August, Pakistan marks its 77th year of independence and it’s a great mark. I have seen Pakistan Day celebrations in New York, London, and Geneva and I have not seen something as grand and as good as today,” said Ambassador Tirmizi.

“UAE has been the second home for Pakistanis right from before its independence. Pakistanis started coming here in the early 60s and now we are the second biggest expatriate community in the UAE. The great opportunities are attracting the brightest and the smartest Pakistanis as well as hard-working Pakistanis which have played an important role. They have made UAE one of the best places to be in,” said Ambassador Tirmizi.

With Pakistani expats adorned in traditional dresses and dancing to beloved folk songs, the event was filled with patriotic sentiments of those living in a community founded abroad.

Expat of 11 years, Rida Arsalan leads Pakistani women empowerment in UAE through her entrepreneurial efforts.

“What I loved the most about today was the early morning start timing for the event. The Pakistani community that has shown up this morning enthusiastically is worth appreciating. It shows how much we (expats) love our country,” said Rida.

Another expat Habib Khan’s sons flew in from Germany just to attend the celebrations in UAE.

“My dad told me that there is going to be a function at DWTC and I had to be here. I told my brother to come as well,” said Ahsan Habib Khan.

Mohammed Omar Baloch came to represent the Baloch community in the UAE, expressing gratitude and appreciation for his home of over 40 years.

“A lot of people say that UAE is their second home but for us, it is our first home,” said Baloch.

Born in the UAE, sisters Rida and Haya and their mother, embodied the patriotic spirit by wearing traditional Pakhtoon dresses, especially made for the event.

“I have been here for 18 years. Nowadays, things are changing very fast. If (Pakistanis) want to move here, especially with their family, they need to do their homework (about the market, rent and school fees). It’s not like you blindly move here,” said their mother.

Also in attendance, His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, highlighted the deep-rooted ties between the UAE and Pakistan, emphasising the commitment of both countries to nurturing and strengthening their relationship.

“On this special occasion of your country’s 77th Day of Independence, we in the UAE are proud to join the people of Pakistan in offering hope and optimism for the future of our countries, our region, and the world. We in the UAE are proud to work with our Pakistani brothers and sisters to achieve regional and global progress and prosperity,” said H.E. Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan.

In a special ceremony, H.E. Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan honored several distinguished Pakistani individuals for their significant contributions across various fields.

Among those honoured were Dr Faisel Ikram (President of the Pakistan Association Dubai) and Dr Yarjan Abdul Samad (Assistant Professor of Aerospace Engineering at Khalifa University, UAE).

The celebration also honored prominent Pakistani athletes, including Naila Kiani, the first Pakistani woman & overall third Pakistani to climb 11 of the 14 highest peaks above 8,000 metres, and cricket legend Shahid Afridi for his record-breaking achievements and charitable work. Squash champion Jahangir Khan, hockey star Shahbaz Ahmed, and Olympic gold medallist Arshad Nadeem were also recognised for their outstanding sports careers.

The event showcased a filled parade celebration with members of institutions like the Pakistan Association Dubai and community groups like Pakistanis in Dubai. The rich cultural diversity of Pakistan was featured through a variety of provincially inspired performances, including traditional music and dance, as well as exhibition stalls of Pakistani handicrafts and local delicacies.