Indonesia finance minister says global economy shadowed with risk and uncertainty

JAKARTA: Indonesian finance minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said on Tuesday the global economy is still shadowed with risks and uncertainties which could affect the domestic economy.

"The tension of politics and economics is still seen to increase and will affect global economy performance," she said, adding other risks included moderating commodity prices such as coal.

Sri Mulyani made the comments at media conference on the release of figures showing the budget deficit was 0.41% of gross domestic product or 93.4 trillion rupiah ($5.9 billion) for the seven months ended July.

Revenue in the period was at 1,545.4 trillion rupiah, down 4.3% from the same period a year earlier, ministry data showed.

Spending up to July reached 1,638.8 trillion rupiah, up 12.2% year-on-year.

Last month, the minister said 2024 budget deficit was expected to be 2.7% of GDP, higher than initial target at 2.29% of GDP, due to an estimated rise in spending and declining tax revenue from the mining sector.