AGL 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
AIRLINK 124.60 Increased By ▲ 5.12 (4.29%)
BOP 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.59%)
CNERGY 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.58%)
DCL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2%)
DFML 39.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.28%)
DGKC 78.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-1.55%)
FCCL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.49%)
FFBL 44.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.56%)
FFL 8.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 151.00 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (1.82%)
HUMNL 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
KEL 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
KOSM 8.64 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (13.09%)
MLCF 32.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.21%)
NBP 45.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.33%)
OGDC 133.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.08%)
PAEL 25.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.98%)
PIBTL 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (6.45%)
PPL 112.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.4%)
PRL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
PTC 11.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.8%)
SEARL 57.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.05%)
TELE 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
TOMCL 42.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.82%)
TPLP 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.99%)
TREET 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.05%)
TRG 54.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.37%)
UNITY 28.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.4%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.68%)
BR100 8,193 Decreased By -20.7 (-0.25%)
BR30 25,839 Increased By 73.4 (0.28%)
KSE100 77,947 Decreased By -32.8 (-0.04%)
KSE30 24,990 Decreased By -12 (-0.05%)
Aug 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Indonesia finance minister says global economy shadowed with risk and uncertainty

Reuters Published August 13, 2024 Updated August 13, 2024 11:51am

JAKARTA: Indonesian finance minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said on Tuesday the global economy is still shadowed with risks and uncertainties which could affect the domestic economy.

"The tension of politics and economics is still seen to increase and will affect global economy performance," she said, adding other risks included moderating commodity prices such as coal.

Sri Mulyani made the comments at media conference on the release of figures showing the budget deficit was 0.41% of gross domestic product or 93.4 trillion rupiah ($5.9 billion) for the seven months ended July.

Revenue in the period was at 1,545.4 trillion rupiah, down 4.3% from the same period a year earlier, ministry data showed.

Asian currencies: South Korean won, Indonesian rupiah slip

Spending up to July reached 1,638.8 trillion rupiah, up 12.2% year-on-year.

Last month, the minister said 2024 budget deficit was expected to be 2.7% of GDP, higher than initial target at 2.29% of GDP, due to an estimated rise in spending and declining tax revenue from the mining sector.

indonesia gdp global economy Sri Mulyani Indrawati Indonesian finance minister

Comments

200 characters

Indonesia finance minister says global economy shadowed with risk and uncertainty

Intra-day update: rupee steady against US dollar

Tariff, USD indexation under PPA terms: South Korean co threatens to file global lawsuit

BOI drafts ‘Asaan Karobar Bill 2024’

FBR shares revenue collection plan with Aurangzeb

Cut in petroleum prices expected

July-March: govt signs $2.166bn loan commitments

MSCI adds 6 Pakistani companies to Small Cap, 1 to Frontier Markets Indexes

Oil retreats as markets refocus on demand concerns

US says it had no role in ousting of Bangladesh's Hasina

Cabinet for more rationale in categorising SOEs

Read more stories